Ou r Baby, Branson Rowan Mincey , was born into heaven on Monday, April 25, 2022, at 4:31 am at Floyd Medical Center.

Baby Rowan will be remembered always by his parents, Branson and Madison Mincey of Taylorsville, Georgia; his big brother, Riley; his Gramma and Papa, Donna and Lynn Smith of Taylorsville, Georgia; his Pa and Grammie, Chuck and Linda Mincey of Taylorsville, Ga; his great grandmother, Margaret Poore of Palmetto, GA; his maternal great grandparents, Roy and Lora Smith of Rydal, Georgia; His loving aunts and uncles: Uncle Austin Smith, Aunt and Uncle, Amber and Josh Biddy, Aunt Brooke Smith, Uncle and Aunt, Michael and Amy Smith, Uncle and Aunt, Elvis and Autumn Smith, Uncle DJ Smith, Uncle Landon Mincey, and Uncle Charlie Mincey. His sweet cousins: Aubrey, AJ, Grayson, Ava Grace, Graecelyn, Daylen, Jackson, Levi, and River; and several extended family members who will also love and cherish his memory.

He is preceded in death by paternal great grandparents Charles and Carolyn Mincey of Dallas, Georgia, and William Rex Potter and Thelma Potter of Kennesaw, Georgia; as well as his maternal great grandfather Walter L. Poore of Palmetto, Georgia.

Baby Rowan’s life was full of love and he was celebrated by all of his family and friends. He is named very specially and appropriately. His first name, Branson, comes from his father who loves him very much and is so honored to share his name with his son. His middle name, Rowan, was presented to Madison in a book she was reading one night while she and Branson were trying to choose names. She read that the Rowan Tree is a small but tough tree that is native to the British Isles. It is known as the “Tree of New Life.” Our sweet, tough baby Rowan will be remembered and cherished in our hearts forever.

The funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Mt. Tabor Baptist Church, 3068 Old Alabama Rd. Aragon GA 30104. Interment will follow the service at the church cemetery.

Alvis Miller & Son Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Baby Branson Rowan Mincey.