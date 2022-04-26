ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Steve Nash Believes He Will Return as Nets HC

By Joseph Salvador
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IBtpZ_0fKtVxHL00

It was reported earlier that there are no signs Brooklyn will fire Nash.

After the Nets were swept out of the first round of the playoffs Monday night, coach Steve Nash was asked if he expected that he will be back with the team next season. His comments can be heard at the 10:58 mark.

“I’ve loved doing this and love these guys, love my staff, love all the departments,” he said. “Really have a great working environment, really enjoyed it and want to continue doing it. Ben Simmons and Joe Harris will give us a big lift, you know, and we’ll see how the rest of the roster rounds out, but we should be excited by that. Getting two of your top four guys back—two guys with size, one who’s an All-Star and one who’s one of the best shooters in the league—that gives us a big boost.”

On Tuesday, it was reported by The Athletic ’s Shams Charania that there were no signs the team planned to fire Nash.

Brooklyn was considered to be one of the favorites to win the NBA title this year with the trio of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden on its roster but a series of distractions and mishaps throughout the season surfaced.

Durant missed 27 games largely due to an MCL injury and Irving only played in 29 games all year because he refused to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. James Harden, unhappy in the situation, requested a trade and was dealt to the 76ers for Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and Ben Simmons in a blockbuster deal back in February. Brooklyn also received two first-round picks.

Simmons never suited up for the Nets due to a herniated disc in his back and a mental block that he was dealing with . All in all, a lot of Brooklyn’s woes weren’t in Nash’s control. He’ll likely get a fresh start next season.

More NBA Coverage:

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
County
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Basketball
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Basketball
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Barkley's Savage Comeback At Kevin Durant After He Called Himself A God: "God Sitting At Home With A Play-In Banner."

Charles Barkley and Kevin Durant are well and truly going at one another following the latter's sweep at the hands of the Boston Celtics. It all began when Barkley suggested that Kevin Durant was a 'bus rider' and not a driver during his championship runs with Golden State, basically implying that KD had won without being the main man on those teams.
BOSTON, MA
HipHopDX.com

Usher & Ja Morant's Father Realize They're Long-Lost 'Twins' At Memphis Grizzlies Playoff Game

Memphis, TN – The collab basketball fans were waiting for finally took place Tuesday night (April 26) courtside at the FedEx Forum. Usher and Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant’s father, Tee Morant, were seated next to each other rocking nearly identical outfits when they were put on the Lookalike Cam’s jumbotron during the Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves’ first-round playoff game.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Zach Lavine
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Steve Nash
Person
Andre Drummond
Person
Seth Curry
Person
Kevin Durant
The Spun

Look: Gilbert Arenas’ Comment On Steph Curry Going Viral

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry has been a deadly sixth man off the bench as he continues to work his way back up to full minutes. In Curry’s absence, rising-star Jordan Poole has emerged as a productive starting option — helping the Warriors to a commanding 3-1 series lead over the Denver Nuggets.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletic#Irving
fadeawayworld.net

5 Blockbuster Trade Ideas For The Brooklyn Nets: Ben Simmons For Lonzo Ball And Alex Caruso Could Be Good Trade For Both Teams

The Brooklyn Nets entered 2021-22 as the biggest favorites for the 2022 NBA championship, ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers and the Milwaukee Bucks. Kyrie Irving was unable to start the year for Brooklyn due to vaccination issues. 14 games into the 2021 season, Joe Harris was struck down with an ankle injury, which sidelined him for the rest of the year. The Nets didn’t miss a beat without their starting backcourt, racing out to a 22-9 record after their Christmas day victory over LeBron James and the Lakers.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
FOX Sports

Top 50 NBA players from last 50 years: Steve Nash ranks No. 40

Editor's Note: As part of a new series for his podcast, "What’s Wright with Nick Wright," FOX Sports commentator Nick Wright is ranking the 50 best NBA players of the last 50 years. The countdown continues today with player No. 40, Steve Nash. Steve Nash’s career highlights:. Eight-time...
NBA
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

64K+
Followers
32K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy