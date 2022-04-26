13-year-old boy set to graduate from University of Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A 13-year-old boy from Minnesota is on the verge of earning his bachelor’s degree from college – with a major in physics and a minor in math.
Elliott Tanner is maintaining a 3.78 grade point average at the University of Minnesota and is participating in undergraduate research while also tutoring classmates.
He wants to be high-energy theoretical physicist and ultimately a professor of physics at the university. Elliott’s mom, Michelle Tanner, said he started reading and doing math by age 3.
Following a few years of homeschooling and a high school curriculum that took him two years to complete, he began taking college classes when he was 9.
