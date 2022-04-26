13-year-old boy set to graduate from University of Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A 13-year-old boy from Minnesota is on the verge of earning his bachelor’s degree from college – with a major in physics and a minor in math.

Elliott Tanner is maintaining a 3.78 grade point average at the University of Minnesota and is participating in undergraduate research while also tutoring classmates.

He wants to be high-energy theoretical physicist and ultimately a professor of physics at the university. Elliott’s mom, Michelle Tanner, said he started reading and doing math by age 3.

Following a few years of homeschooling and a high school curriculum that took him two years to complete, he began taking college classes when he was 9.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.