ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Listen to Fred Armisen explain what your drum kit says about your personality

By Joe Cingrana
Audacy
Audacy
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pa8ru_0fKtVb6b00

Musicians can be finicky folk -- of course, there are countless ways any artist can construct their command centers, and comedian/drummer Fred Armisen is hyper-aware of the different personality traits that a drum set can reveal about its owner.

LISTEN NOW: Fred Armisen joins Literally! With Rob Lowe

Some drummers like Meg White of The White Stripes , for example, go for a simple setup of a bass drum, snare, maybe a tom-tom, and a couple of cymbals. Others, like Van Halen founder Alex Van Halen , have at times chosen to go way over the top, adding double-double bass drums, ALL of the toms, and an entire wall worth of shiny brass crashes, chimes, and gongs.

Speaking with actor Rob Lowe on his Literally! With Rob Lowe podcast, Fred Armisen , a drummer since he was 12-years-old, says he's constantly looking at and judging his fellow artists' drum kits, and even admits that he can see deeper into their characters by the way they carry themselves and how they choose to practice and perform.

Fred emphasizes that he is "ALWAYS" evaluating the way his fellow drummers build their drum sets, saying he can usually "just tell what kind of drumming they're gonna do. If there's too much stuff -- like a lot of little cymbals and stuff -- you just know there's gonna be a lot of playing, as opposed to just playing along to the song, or just keeping the beat."

"Weirdly, and this happens with people who have extra money, but aren't really playing that much music," he continues, "when it's really expensive equipment. When you see a lot of hardware and brand new drums, that's when it looks like a hobby... I think a lot of the more respected and successful drummers have kind of scaled-down kits because they're so confident in their own playing... a lot of really accomplished drummers keep it simple."

Although fans know him best from his comedic roles on IFC's Documentary Now! , and Portlandia , and his tenure on Saturday Night Live , "I still consider myself an active drummer," Armisen says. "Even if I'm doing comedy; if I'm doing something on a show... I still approach it like I'm a drummer."

Listen to the full episode above, and for more drum talk with Fred Armisen, be sure to check out his Netflix special Stand Up for Drummers , featuring a bunch of his famous stick-flipping friends and quite a few inside jokes crafted especially for beatmakers.

Listen to more of your favorite music on Audacy's all-new stations like Wake Up and Rock , ALT Roots , Conscious Hip Hop , Let's Get Social , K-Bops , Don't Metal In My Affairs , Collabornation , and Audacy New Country -- plus check out our talent-hosted Ed Lover's Timeless Throwbacks and Kevan Kenney's Music Discovery !

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Who Is the Late Gilbert Gottfried's Wife? Here's the Full Scoop

Another day, another Hollywood loss to grieve. Social media is still saddened by the news of stand-up comedian Gilbert Gottfried’s passing. The popular Disney voice actor reportedly passed away on April 12, 2022, after battling recurrent ventricular tachycardia (a heart abnormality) caused by myotonic dystrophy type II. Article continues...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Dennis Quaid’s Kids: Everything To know About His 3 Children

Dennis Quaid is known as a ‘dad type’ in movies. But did you know he has a set of fraternal twins? Find out more about the actor’s three kids!. Dennis Quaid has built a career playing the ‘dad’ to some of our favorite stars: AnnaSophia Robb, Jake Gyllenhaal, and no fewer than two Lindsay Lohan‘s in Disney’s 1998 movie, The Parent Trap! But there are only three people on Earth who get to call Dennis ‘Dad’ in real life — his three kids! And two of them, just like The Parent Trap, are twins.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Lowe
Person
Meg White
Person
Fred Armisen
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Jerry Seinfeld And Jason Alexander Pay Tribute After Famous TV Mom Liz Sheridan Dies At 93

Liz Sheridan had a long entertainment career filled with many notable pivots. But it was her work as a TV actress on iconic shows like ALF and Seinfeld that endeared her to millions of television viewers. Her role as Jerry Seinfeld’s overprotective mother, Helen, on the latter series was arguably her most memorable role. With this, it would only make sense for her TV son to pay tribute to her after hearing of her death at age 93. And co-star Jason Alexander paid his respects as well.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drum Kits#Drums#Snare Drum#The White Stripes
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Decider.com

What Time Will ‘The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe’ Be on Netflix? How to Watch Netflix’s Marilyn Monroe Documentary

Nearly 60 years after Marilyn Monroe‘s shocking death, the story is still capturing public attention. Now, a new Netflix documentary—The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes, which began streaming on Netflix today—takes a closer look at the circumstances surrounding Monroe’s death, and the possible cover-up that surrounded it.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Mashed

Jerry Seinfeld Swears His Favorite Candy Isn't A Joke

Comedian, actor, and writer Jerry Seinfeld is best known for starring in "Seinfeld," the '90s sitcom detailing the life experiences and blunders of four friends living in New York City. In addition to his mega-successful standup comedy and TV acting career, Seinfeld also lent his instantly recognizable voice to the 2007 animated film "Bee Movie," which he also wrote and produced.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Jon Stewart says 'comedy survives in every moment' as he cites 'the Slap,' receives Mark Twain Prize

WASHINGTON - Jon Stewart paced the stage as if it were 1987 and he was back in the late-night slot at the Comedy Cellar in New York’s West Village. “There’s a lot of talk about what’s going to happen to comedy – you know, ‘the Slap’ – and will comedy survive in this new moment? Comedy survives in every moment,” Stewart said, referencing the recent Chris Rock/Will Smith brouhaha. He gestured at the bronze bust of Mark Twain set on a podium beside him. “This man’s decapitated visage is a reminder that what we have is fragile and precious.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

‘The Offer’ Tells the ‘Godfather’ Story, With Clichéd Gangsters in Tow: TV Review

Click here to read the full article. Early in Paramount Plus’ new limited series “The Offer,” movie mogul Robert Evans is delivering a soliloquy about the moment he discovered his destiny. “It was magic,” he declares. “Real magic. I knew right then and there this was my calling. That darkened movie theater became my church.” As played by Matthew Goode, Evans is a real fake — a glottal-voiced fellow who convinces himself, first, of the pabulum he pitches others. And his declaration of movie madness, the first but hardly the last such speech he’ll give over the run of “The Offer,”...
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

'Maybe you should Wikipedia me': Katy Perry reacts hilariously to an American Idol contestant who awkwardly links her to a John Mayer song - as they seem unaware the musicians dated

Katy Perry reacted quite hilariously to a Top 11 contestant on American Idol during a unique song challenge on Monday night's episode. Each of the remaining contestants were given a song to perform by each judge - Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan - with the singer selecting one and then tasked with guessing which judge picked that song for him or her.
MUSIC
Audacy

Audacy

57K+
Followers
55K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy