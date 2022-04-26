Social media reacts to J.R. Smith winning North Carolina A&T's Academic Athlete of the Year Award

Two-time NBA Champion J.R. Smith has made a seamless transition from the basketball court to the golf links as a student-athlete at North Carolina A&T.

Even though it would be hard to trump winning an NBA title, Smith was named the schools' "Academic Athlete of the Year" with a 4.0 GPA on Monday.

Smith, 36, enrolled at the HBCU on Aug. 11, pursuing a degree in liberal studies as well as earning a shot to play on the Men's golf team. Due to Smith never having played sports in college, he was cleared to participate. Now if it was basketball that would be another story.

Many across Twitter reacted to Smith's latest feat in college, including his former teammate LeBron James who said he was 'proud' of the former sixth man of the year.

In fact, according to Smith himself in a tweet he sent out early on Tuesday, he admitted that he was terrified of going back to school and overcoming his fears around opening up about his ADHD.

"If I'm being honest at all, I was tariffed to go back to school... Literally, these assignments still make my heads sweat," Smith said on Twitter Wednesday. "Overcoming these fears of being vulnerable and open about my disability has given me real power! Power no one will ever take from me!"

Smith, who originally committed to North Carolina to play basketball, ended up getting drafted straight out of high school as the No. 18 pick by the New Orleans Hornets in the 2004 NBA Draft and played 16 seasons in the league.

