We’ve followed outstanding junior pitcher Olivia Duncan for several years now and she has never failed to impress. Olivia is a complete power with a great curveball/riseball combo and works batters well. She gets ahead on batters consistently and, says Coach James Lamar, “when she does, I haven’t seen too many hitters be able to have success off her.” Olivia also has a nasty change-up that spins like her curveball, which really throws batters off. She is currently throwing in the upper 60ś and her speed is continuing to improve. Adds Coach Lamar: “Olivia is a bulldog; she is feisty, and she will not give up on you. In moments of crisis, you will not doubt putting her in the circle.” Olivia led the Dukes last Fall with an impressive 12-0 record in 18U, not losing one start and that was against top teams in the country. Oliva is being recruited heavily from top programs in the Pac-12, Big 12, Big Ten, ACC and SEC.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO