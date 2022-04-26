Lauren Jauregui stands up for stans, 'fierce, loyal, present and dedicated’ Fifth Harmony fans

Raise your hand if you're a dedicated Fifth Harmony fan. Luckily, Lauren Jauregui is on your side forever!

The Fifth Harmony alum took to Twitter to defend their "dedicated" fanbase following a viral tweet about stan culture. The original post was made by Now Hip-Hop News founder Benjamin Enfield . Enfield tweeted in the wake of Elon Musk purchasing Twitter for $44 billion, writing that Musk is “set to ban all stan & spam accounts” on the social media platform.

“Stans are a huge problem for artists. Take Fifth Harmony for example. Lots of retweets. Low sales. Couldn’t sell out tours. Supporting artists via retweets isn’t supporting artists,” Enfield posted on Monday (April 25). Fifth Harmony fans, known as Harmonizers, began replying to Enfield’s tweet in support of the former girl group.

“Not ppl tryna come for the harmonizers…. good luck!” Jauregui responded. ​​“No seriously though I (we) love you all forever for being such a monumental part of making our dreams come true. (Y’all are shady & messy but let’s not pretend y’all were the only fandom with this energy at the time) we also all grew up so much together and have evolved as humans past that era I feel like too and also!!!”

She added “You were FEIRCE, LOYAL, PRESENT, & dedicated that was the very much truth. People underestimate the slow build of a consistent fan base. We were all moving for 5 years before WFH ppl ride the bandwagon when the number one enters the chat and the charts validate hard work (finally) but the harmonizers (all the fandoms tbh) were there every step of the way and continue to be.”

The word stan is defined as “an overzealous or obsessive fan of a particular celebrity.” popularized from Eminem’s 2000 song of the same name.

