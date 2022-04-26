ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Employers’ top priority over next two years is …

Hr Morning
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo you know what most employers say their top priority is over the next two years?. We’ll give you a hint. If you’re a Benefits pro, it’s in your wheelhouse. If you said managing healthcare benefits costs, ding, ding, ding, you’re a winner! (And your prize is our respect for your...

www.hrmorning.com

The Independent

Nearly one in five ‘have no disposable income left after paying for essentials’

Nearly one in five (18%) people say they have no disposable income left to spend after their essential outgoings have been paid for, a survey has found.This is up from 13% who had no leftover discretionary income before the coronavirus pandemic, according to HSBC UK.Women (21%) are more likely to say they have no money left over once essentials have been paid for than men (15%).The findings also indicate that women are particularly likely to have continued spending cuts initially made earlier on in the coronavirus pandemic in order to manage the cost-of-living crisis that has now emerged.Among women who...
ECONOMY
CNBC

Tripled salaries, big bonuses, on-the-spot offers: Recruiters are going to extreme lengths to hire

A year since the U.S. began seeing record turnover, exhausted recruiters are putting everything on the table. The recovering pandemic economy has proven to be a job-seeker's market, with nearly 48 million people quitting a job last year and 76 million taking a new one. Still, the labor market currently has 11 million openings, according to recent Labor Statistics data, and roughly two jobs for every person looking for one.
ECONOMY
Cheddar News

Survey Finds Inflation Driving a Return to the Gig Economy

Inflation is driving a return to the gig economy, according to a new survey from Branch & Marqeta that found 85 percent of workers have increased or planned to increase their amount of gig work in the past six months, with 58 percent citing inflation as the reason behind this change. Arun Sundararajan, professor at NYU Stern School of Business, breaks down this dynamic and how it's impacting the broader economy. "Inflation is rampant and people need more money. Salaried wages haven't kept up. Plus the labor market is tight. People can't find full time employees, employers can't find full time employees, and so some people are being opportunistic," he said. "And I also think there's a COVID effect because people have gotten used to more flexibility and time and space because people have gotten used to more flexibility and time and space, through the months of the lockdown."
BUSINESS
#Wtw#Health And Benefits#Mental
FOXBusiness

Workers changing jobs are receiving massive pay increases, analysis shows

Americans who switched jobs this year are often receiving double-digit pay increases, according to a new survey, underscoring how the tightest labor market in years has empowered workers – while also fueling inflation. A new ZipRecruiter survey shows that 64.2% of recently hired Americans received a pay raise at...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Are you being paid fairly? Young workers share salary information as pay transparency gains steam

Talking about how much money you make is generally seen as taboo. Yet many younger workers are doing just that, according to a Bankrate.com survey. Some 42% of Gen Z workers, ages 18-25, and 40% of millennial employees, ages 26-41, have shared their salary information with a coworker or other professional contact, the survey found. The poll was conducted by YouGov Plc, Feb. 16-18 among 2,449 adults, and of those 1,416 were either employed or looking for work.
ECONOMY
NewsBreak
Economy
beckershospitalreview.com

Today's inflation will slam retirees on healthcare costs later, report says

Short-term high inflation will significantly increase lifetime healthcare retirement expenses, according to a March report from healthcare cost projection software company HealthView Services. The report said that a 65-year-old couple's lifetime healthcare costs will grow by $85,917, when assuming two years of health cost inflation at 1.5 times the consumer...
BUSINESS
Fast Company

Despite recent pay hikes, many American workers are still a long way from a living wage

After another impressive employment report earlier this month, President Joe Biden trumpeted the strong position in which workers across the United States now find themselves. “People are making more money,” the president said. “They’re finding better jobs. And after decades of being mistreated and paid too little, more and more American workers have real power now to . . . get better wages and to do what’s best for themselves and their families.”
BUSINESS
Hr Morning

Employees are stressed: What HR needs to know and do

The pandemic has changed nearly everything, but one workplace issue remains the same: Employees are stressed. And it’s important that HR and other company leaders address the stress and help employees manage their mental health. Here’s why: More than 40% of employees think the best solution to their workplace...
HEALTH
bloomberglaw.com

Employers Face Liability Over Hospital Prices in Health Coverage

Employer-run health plans must learn to use newly available hospital price data to determine fair prices or they could face legal action from plan members. That was the message delivered in a webinar Tuesday sponsored by the National Alliance of Healthcare Purchaser Coalitions, which includes groups that represent employers that sponsor health plans.
HEALTH SERVICES
Hr Morning

Listening can improve retention, company’s bottom-line

Guess what can give you higher employee retention? Listening!. A recent study found that organizations that listened to and acted on employee feedback were 11 times more likely to have high retention rates. And the important thing is technology allows employers to survey employees at the drop of a hat....
ECONOMY
protocol.com

Tech workers are still nervous about COVID-19 at the office

Three out of four tech workers plan to return to the office in some form this year. But many are worried about the health implications of doing so. More than 70% of tech workers told Qualtrics in late February they were nervous about precautions like mask mandates ending, compared to 59% of workers across industries. Seventy-seven percent of tech workers still support vaccine mandates — significantly more than government workers (52%) or even healthcare workers (53%).
COLORADO STATE

