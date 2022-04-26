Special Weather Statement issued for Lunenburg, Mecklenburg, Prince Edward by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 07:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Clay The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota Buffalo River near Dilworth affecting Clay County. .Rainfall this weekend will cause additional rises. The current forecast only takes into account precipitation over the next 24 hours. Rainfall is anticipated to last through Sunday, so the precipitation from the entire event is not taken into account. Additional rises are possible with additional rainfall on Saturday and Sunday. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Buffalo River near Dilworth. * WHEN...Until early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 14.9 feet, Bottom of steel bridge causes upstream road to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:45 AM CDT Friday the stage was 14.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:45 AM CDT Friday was 14.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Wednesday morning and continue falling to 12.3 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet.

CLAY COUNTY, MN ・ 4 HOURS AGO