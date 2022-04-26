ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piney Point Village, TX

Police investigating fatal apartment shooting near Piney Point Village

By Rachel Estrada
cw39.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON (CW39) Houston police are investigating the fatal shooting that happened over the weekend. Police say a man was found shot in the 8600 Woodway Drive, east of Fondren Road, just south of Piney Point...

cw39.com

