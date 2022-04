Arylis Hope (Nikkel) Goertzen, 71 years of age, of Beatrice passed away at the Good Samaritan Center in Beatrice Friday morning, April 29, 2022. She was born on August 27, 1950 in Goessel, KS to Theodore & Helen (Schmidt) Nikkel. Arylis graduated from Goessel High School, Bryan Nursing College, and received a BSN degree from Nebraska Wesleyan University. On October 18, 1969 she and Dick Goertzen were united in marriage. She had been employed at the Beatrice Community Hospital as a Registered Nurse and in Recovery Department. Arylis was an active member of the Beatrice Mennonite Church and had taught Sunday School, sang in the choir, helped with Vacation Bible School, and was on the Hospitality Committee. She loved her children and grandchildren so much. Arylis had a servant heart until the end of life.

