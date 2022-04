Penn State continues to be receiving some encouraging recruiting news as the Nittnay Lions have made the latest cut for a four-star wide receiver out of California. But Penn State could have a mighty tall uphill battle to land the commitment. Jurrion Dickey, of East Palo Alto, California, updated his recruiting status by sharing his top five schools on Tuesday afternoon. Penn State was among the top five, but is the only school not from the PAC-12 included in the latest cut. Dickey also listed USC, Oregon, UCLA, and Washington in his top five. Penn State being the only non-west coast...

EAST PALO ALTO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO