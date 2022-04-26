ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup begins crucial product launch

By Chris Isidore, CNN Business
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning rolled off the assembly line in Detroit on Tuesday, with a great deal riding on its launch for both the company and electric vehicles overall. Interest and demand in the vehicles have been very strong, with Ford taking 200,000 preorders for the electric...

