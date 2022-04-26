Middle Tennessee Woman Set To Compete On 'Wheel Of Fortune'

Photo: Getty Images

A school administrator from Middle Tennessee is set to make her TV game show debut as she competes on Wheel of Fortune .

Robyn Brewer will appear on the long-running show Tuesday (April 26) night, where she will compete against two other contestants for the chance to make it to the final round and win a grand prize . After applying to be a contestant over a year ago, Brewer, an administrator with Sumner County Schools, finally got the call to appear on the show, WKRN reports.

"I had never been to the West Coast before, so I actually loaded up my parents, and we took a cross country trip to Los Angeles," Brewer said, adding, "the whole experience in itself was amazing."

Brewer said that while the game may seem easy enough from the comfort of your own home, actually competing on the show is a whole different story , especially once host Pat Sajak and co-host Vanna White come out on stage.

"I think the misconception is the game is really simple whenever you're sitting at home on your couch, and I thought that too," Brewer said. "I was like, how hard could it be then you get there, and the lights are on, the cameras are on you. Pat and Vanna walk out . It's real life, the game starts and you're thinking about 1,000 other things that are going on, so it's definitely harder than it looks."

To watch Brewer's time on the hit show and see how well she did against the other contestants, tune into ABC at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.