Pelicans' CJ McCollum Wants to Stay in New Orleans Long-Term

By Brett Siegel
 2 days ago

The New Orleans Pelicans acquired CJ McCollum from the Portland Trail Blazers at the trade deadline this season and the veteran guard seems to be extremely happy with his new team, stating that he wants to remain with the Pelicans long-term.

At the trade deadline this season, the New Orleans Pelicans made one of the biggest moves of the season by trading for veteran shooting guard CJ McCollum.

While he has never officially been an All-Star, McCollum has always been viewed as one of the better scoring guards in the entire NBA during his time with the Portland Trail Blazers and since arriving in New Orleans, he has been the leader of the Pelicans.

In a recent interview with Andscape’s Marc J. Spears , McCollum talked about his commitment to his new franchise and wanting to build something special.

“I’m not going nowhere. I’m here,” McCollum told Andscape. “Where am I going to go? Leave for what? I want to retire here.

“I’m 30 years old and I have a son who is 13 weeks old. I’m married. When you have something good, you hold on to it. This is something fun for both sides. We’re going to grow. I’m still learning the city. I’m going to find a house.”

The New Orleans Pelicans have never really been a powerhouse in the NBA, even when they were the New Orleans/Oklahoma City Hornets, and they have had a hard time retaining their superstars through the years.

Chris Paul left the organization in 2011 due to ownership problems with the franchise and more recently, the Pelicans traded away Anthony Davis in 2019 and Jrue Holiday in 2020.

There has been some speculation now about Zion Williamson’s future with the organization, but CJ McCollum is looking to turn things around for this organization and be the veteran leader for what truly is a younger team on the rise in this league.

Now, in the midst of a first-round playoff series against the 1-seeded Phoenix Suns and tied at 2-2, the Pelicans have a chance to prove to the rest of the league that they are a real threat and that their time is now.

This upcoming offseason, McCollum will be eligible for a three-year contract extension with the Pelicans and the 30-year-old guard has no intentions on leaving.

“I can’t say anything about that. We haven’t talked yet. I haven’t talked to upper management,” McCollum said in regards to the possibility of an upcoming extension. “But I told my wife before I left [Portland] that ‘Wherever I go, I want to finish my career. New Orleans is on the list of places I would like to finish my career.’ I told my agent that. I’m not about bouncing around. I don’t go through free agency. I’ve been in the league nine years. Have you ever seen me be a free agent?

“When I’m committed to something, I’m committed to it. New Orleans, in my mind, I’m finishing my career here. That is how I devote myself to a city, things and people.”

