Ohio State

Ohio Ranked One Of The Top States For UFO Sightings In The Country

By Logan DeLoye
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Are aliens real ? Wether you believe it or not, there are some phenomenons that science has yet to explain and others that are obvious misconceptions. A light flashing in the sky could be as explainable as a satellite, or it could spiral into a lengthy conspiracy theory. Out of all the states in America, Ohio ranks high on the list for reporting the most UFO sightings .

Stacker compiled a list of states who have reported seeing the most UFOs, and Ohio was eighth on the list. In fact, the very place dedicated to UFO studies was founded by an Ohio professor. The Center for UFO Studies investigates UFO activity to tries and explain rare phenomena and sightings .

Here is what Stacker had to say about Ohio UFO sightings:

"The Center for UFO Studies was founded by Dr. J. Allen Hynek, a professor of astronomy at Ohio State University who went on to become chairman of the astronomy department at Northwestern University. Hynek served during the 1950s and 1960s as the astronomical consultant to the United States Air Force's Project Blue Book, a project tasked with investigating and explaining UFO phenomena. Hynek sought to determine wherever possible an astronomical explanation for UFOs."

For the complete list visit here .

Columbus, OH
