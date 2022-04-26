ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘American Idol': Mike Parker Puts His Stamp on Morgan Wallen’s ‘Chasin’ You’ [Watch]

By Melinda Lorge
 2 days ago
Mike Parker was the second finalist to take the stage during Monday night's (April 25) Season 20 edition of American Idol. Making his moment a memorable one, he put his stamp on “Chasin’ You” by Morgan Wallen. Going into his performance, Parker had three song options...

