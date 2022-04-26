ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Morning Call

55-year-old Slate Belt man dies from injuries in Interstate 80 accident in NJ, police say

By Anthony Salamone, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 2 days ago

A Lehigh Valley man died last week in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in New Jersey, authorities confirmed Tuesday.

Joseph J. Bauer, 55, of Upper Mount Bethel Township was driving west about 2:50 a.m. Thursday in Mount Olive, Morris County, when his Jeep veered off the road and hit a metal guardrail, according to New Jersey State Police.

Bauer was thrown from the vehicle and died from his injuries, police said.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Victim Burned In Fiery Explosion At Warren County Home

A fiery Warren County home explosion caused one person to suffer a burn to the head and brought more than a dozen emergency crews to the scene.The Mansfield Township Fire Company responded to a home on Willever Lake Road off Jackson Valley Road and confirmed the fully-involved blaze around 9:30 a.m…
Daily Voice

Driver Wanted In Deadly Christmas Eve Hit-Run Crash In Bucks County Surrenders: DA

A driver wanted in a deadly Christmas Eve hit-run crash in Bucks County has surrendered to police, authorities said. Kevin Michael Baker Jr., 20, of Bensalem, turned himself in Monday, April 25, to be arraigned on charges of accidents involving death or personal injury, tampering with physical evidence, and failure to stop and give information or render aid, the Bucks County District Attorney's Office said.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interstate 80#New Jersey State Police#Traffic Accident#Jeep#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WBRE

Monroe County missing girl found in Virginia

POLK TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police confirm a missing 5-year-old girl was found safe in Virginia. According to PSP, 5-year-old Inez Foulk was at ShopRite with her grandmother on Monday around 7:00 p.m. when the girl’s biological mother Courtney Foulk, 37, fled from the store with her in the car. As of […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
BreakingAC

Atlantic City firefighters assist in vehicle crash

Atlantic City firefighters assisted in a crash Sunday afternoon. One vehicle was overturned in the crash at Providence and Atlantic avenues near the Monument. Engine 6 responded and treated two occupants, Fire Chief Scott Evans said. No further information was immediately available. This story is developing. Check back for updates.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Car Slams Into Morris County Restaurant (PHOTOS)

A popular Morris County restaurant had to close early Monday afternoon after a car slammed into the building, authorities said. The Netcong Fire Department responded to Sabor Latino Guatemala restaurant at 136 Main St. in Netcong around 4:25 p.m., the department said. Photos from the scene show the sedan with...
WBRE

Police: Woman arrested in retail theft worth $1,200 at JCPenney

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a woman they say committed a $1,200 retail theft from JCPenny’s at the Wyoming Valley Mall. According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, on Wednesday authorities arrested Tracey Simoson, 54, of Swoyersville after she was caught walking out of the JCPenny’s with $1,200 worth of merchandise. Investigators say […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania double murder and suicide includes 12-year-old

Authorities in Pennsylvania are investigating a double murder and suicide in Chester County. In a press release, police say they found two adults, a 55-year-old man, and a 50-year-old man with a 12-year-old child dead from gunshot wounds at the scene of a home in Kennett Square. Police say they responded to the residence for […]
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
The Morning Call

The Morning Call

Allentown, PA
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

 https://www.mcall.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy