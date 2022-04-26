55-year-old Slate Belt man dies from injuries in Interstate 80 accident in NJ, police say

A Lehigh Valley man died last week in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in New Jersey, authorities confirmed Tuesday.

Joseph J. Bauer, 55, of Upper Mount Bethel Township was driving west about 2:50 a.m. Thursday in Mount Olive, Morris County, when his Jeep veered off the road and hit a metal guardrail, according to New Jersey State Police.

Bauer was thrown from the vehicle and died from his injuries, police said.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation.