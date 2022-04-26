ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

‘Nervous’ truck driver had 48 migrants in trailer, CBP says

By Fernie Ortiz
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P6UFV_0fKtQYel00

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Nervous and rushing to leave, a truck driver attempted to smuggle dozens of migrants past a Border Patrol checkpoint Saturday in West Texas.

More News from WRBL

U.S. Customs Border Protection said agents ordered the trailer to undergo a secondary inspection at the checkpoint on Interstate 10 in Sierra Blanca, Texas, where a drug-sniffing dog alerted them to the trailer.

Agents found and removed 48 undocumented immigrants from the trailer, saying that most of them were sweating profusely and appeared to be overheated.

Agents took all the migrants to Sierra Blanca Border Patrol Station for medical screening and processing, while Homeland Security Investigations took over the criminal investigation.

White Supremacist gang member with prior convictions pleads guilty to illegal firearm possession

“The fight against human smuggling is ongoing,” said Big Bend Sector Chief Patrol Agent Sean L. McGoffin. “Organized human smugglers are putting innocent lives at risk. The thoroughness of our agents, and our K-9 partners, brought an end to this dangerous scheme.”

The Border Patrol urges the public to report suspicious activity by calling 1 (866) 581-7549.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
El Paso, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Sierra Blanca, TX
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbp#Immigration Policy#Border Checkpoint#Smuggling#Nervous#Border Report#White Supremacist#The Border Patrol
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WRBL News 3

Guilty verdict for man charged with smuggling meth in cooler

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A federal jury in Mobile found a man guilty of drug trafficking, according to the Department of Justice. Court documents show the man used an ice chest with a hidden compartment to smuggle methamphetamine. The DOJ says the verdict was made on Wednesday, April 21, after a two-day trial. Another man […]
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy