Kitsap County's COVID-19 cases up 95.2%; Washington cases surge 17.3%

New coronavirus cases leaped in Washington state in the week ending Sunday, rising 17.3% as 8,784 cases were reported. The previous week had 7,489 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Washington state ranked 15th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week, coronavirus cases in the United States increased 57.1% from the week before, with 351,599 cases reported. With 2.29% of the country's population, Washington had 2.5% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 42 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Kitsap County reported 326 cases and two deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 167 cases and one death. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 39,866 cases and 337 deaths.

Mason County reported 62 cases in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 23 cases and one death. Throughout the pandemic, it has reported 12,395 cases and 139 deaths.

Within Washington state, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Pacific County with 761 cases per 100,000 per week; King County with 184; and Island County with 136. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were King County, with 4,136 cases; Snohomish County, with 1,039 cases; and Pierce County, with 792. Weekly case counts rose in 23 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Snohomish, Pierce and Yakima counties.

Washington state ranked 17th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 80.7% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 77.5%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, Washington reported administering another 90,340 vaccine doses, including 8,329 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 107,050 vaccine doses, including 8,565 first doses. In all, Washington state reported it has administered 14,373,873 total doses.

Across Washington state, cases fell in 14 counties, with the best declines in Spokane County, with 305 cases from 355 a week earlier; in Clallam County, with 30 cases from 56; and in Okanogan County, with 17 cases from 39.

In Washington state, 38 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 53 people were reported dead.

A total of 1,483,332 people in Washington state have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 12,657 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 80,984,914 people have tested positive and 991,254 people have died.

Washington's COVID-19 hospital admissions rising

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, April 24.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 1,892

The week before that: 1,609

Four weeks ago: 1,716

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 40,571

The week before that: 37,500

Four weeks ago: 39,316

Hospitals in 37 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 25 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 42 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com .

