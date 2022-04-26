ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Disney in Texas? Judge invites company to move amid DeSantis feud

By Nexstar Media Wire, Grace Reader
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tMhRG_0fKtPqJW00

AUSTIN ( KXAN ) — A Texas judge penned the chairman and CEO of Walt Disney recommending the company relocate from Florida to Texas this week amid a feud between Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Disney .

“While you, your company, employees, and diverse fans face authoritarian, anti-business, and culture war attacks from extremists in Florida, we in Fort Bend are more ready to welcome the Disney family with thousands of good paying jobs and billions of dollars of investments,” Fort Bend County Judge KP George wrote.

DeSantis signed a law that will dissolve Reedy Creek Improvement District, which is a private government controlled by Disney (why does Disney have its own private government in Florida in the first place? You can find the answer to that here ).

It’s a law many believe is nothing more than retaliation for Disney’s public criticism of Florida’s signed bill that critics call the “Don’t Say Gay” law, which bars teaching sexual orientation and gender identity in schools before fourth grade.

What would the Florida law critics call ‘Don’t Say Gay’ look like in Texas?

The Texas judge tweeted directly at DeSantis , calling him a “political extremist” and touting Fort Bend County’s diversity. He also followed up with a series of Disney-themed follow-up posts ( memes were used ).

“I invite you to visit Fort Bend County and see for yourself why our community is the best place for a new Walt Disney World Resort,” George said.

Meanwhile, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick announced he wants to create a Texas version of the “Don’t Say Gay” law that aims to give parents more rights when it comes to what their kids learn in school. Patrick said this bill would be a priority in the 2023 session.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
County
Fort Bend County, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Fort Bend County, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Walt Disney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feud#Walt Disney World Resort
WRBL News 3

Mike Durant visits Dothan; speaks on recent criticism

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Mike Durant, a businessman and former prisoner of war has battled criticism from his opponents recently for not committing to debates. More News from WRBL There have been six senate forums, Rep. Mo Brooks and Katie Britt have both attended — Durant has only attended one in November. “We have no […]
DOTHAN, AL
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy