HOMER -- Down by two headed into the bottom of the seventh inning in the first game of a Big 8 doubleheader with Quincy, the Homer baseball team rallied, getting all five of the Trojans to step up to the plate in the inning on base safely and scoring three runs for a 5-4 walk-off win over Quincy in the first game of a doubleheader.

HOMER, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO