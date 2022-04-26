ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, OR

Search continues Tuesday for female kayaker missing near Monroe

By Jolene Daib
kezi.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONROE, Ore. – The search continued Tuesday for a female kayaker who has been missing since Saturday on the Long Tom River. On Monday, searchers recovered the body of Joseph Bendix, 26, of Eugene, who had been kayaking...

www.kezi.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Joseph, OR
Monroe, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Monroe, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBOY 12 News

DOH flagger injured in hit and run

Lewis County authorities are looking for the driver of a truck who hit a West Virginia Division of Highways flagger while he was working.
WESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kayaks#Kayaker#Kayaking#Rescue Team#Volunteers

Comments / 0

Community Policy