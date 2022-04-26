Julia Haart Recalls Detainment At JFK Airport — Find Out What Happened

netlflix

Julia Haart just dropped a bombshell.

The My Unorthodox Life star revealed she was once detained at JFK Airport after bringing in $153,000 worth of designer clothing and bags.

mega

According to Page Six , Haart told a Delaware court how she was held by U.S. Customs and Border Protection in October 2020 when she returned from a French shopping spree.

Haart, 51, admitted there were 37 pieces of clothing — including an $11,000 black leather Valentino cape, a $21,000 white leather Louis Vuitton handbag and another Louis Vuitton bag worth $26,000 — in her haul when she returned from Paris Fashion Week.

'MY UNORTHODOX LIFE' STAR JULIA HAART FIRED FROM ELITE WORLD GROUP AFTER FILING FOR DIVORCE FROM MOGUL HUSBAND SILVIO SCAGLIA: REPORT

While being cross examined by her estranged husband Silvio Scaglia ’s attorney Lisa Simpson in the former flames' messy divorce, the legal representative asked the reality star, “You even tried to deceive the U.S. government, correct?”

Haart shockingly replied back, “Excuse me?” to which Simpson reportedly clarified, “You were detained at JFK Airport in New York in October of 2020, right?”

“I think so, yes,” the former CEO of Elite World Group confessed, adding she had partaken in “quite a bit of shopping” while in Paris, per the outlet.

mega

The attorney continued to press Haart, reportedly asking: “And you had several hundred thousand dollars of merchandise in your bags with you at the time?” to which she replied “No.”

“You did not have several hundred thousand dollars of merchandise in your bags?” Simpson continued, before the Brazen author clarified, “I did not. … I think the amount was 150, not several hundred thousands.”

'MY UNORTHODOX LIFE' STAR JULIA HAART ALLEGEDLY FALSELY CLAIMS CO-OWNERSHIP OF ELITE WORLD GROUP AMIDST NASTY SPLIT WITH ESTRANGED HUSBAND SILVIO SCAGLIA

“$153,000 of merchandise?” Scaglia's legal representative asked, to which Haart reportedly responded, “Something like that, yes.”

“I declared some merchandise; but at that point, I had been sending a lot of stuff over as opposed to bringing it with me. So I had forgotten that two of the orders were with me instead of had been sent. And a lot of things did end up being sent," the Netflix star noted, according to the publication.

mega

The technological entrepreneur and his former wife have been duking it out in court over their nasty split in which Haart has claimed to own half of his company, Elite World Group, as well as his $65 million Tribeca apartment. Her ex has refuted these claims.

Haart has also filed for an order of protection against Scaglia after accusing him of abuse during their whirlwind marriage. Scaglia has strongly denied these claims as well.