ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Julia Haart Recalls Detainment At JFK Airport — Find Out What Happened

By Molly Claire Goddard
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3btdxk_0fKtOADd00
netlflix

Julia Haart just dropped a bombshell.

The My Unorthodox Life star revealed she was once detained at JFK Airport after bringing in $153,000 worth of designer clothing and bags.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W5tfG_0fKtOADd00
mega

According to Page Six , Haart told a Delaware court how she was held by U.S. Customs and Border Protection in October 2020 when she returned from a French shopping spree.

Haart, 51, admitted there were 37 pieces of clothing — including an $11,000 black leather Valentino cape, a $21,000 white leather Louis Vuitton handbag and another Louis Vuitton bag worth $26,000 — in her haul when she returned from Paris Fashion Week.

'MY UNORTHODOX LIFE' STAR JULIA HAART FIRED FROM ELITE WORLD GROUP AFTER FILING FOR DIVORCE FROM MOGUL HUSBAND SILVIO SCAGLIA: REPORT

While being cross examined by her estranged husband Silvio Scaglia ’s attorney Lisa Simpson in the former flames' messy divorce, the legal representative asked the reality star, “You even tried to deceive the U.S. government, correct?”

Haart shockingly replied back, “Excuse me?” to which Simpson reportedly clarified, “You were detained at JFK Airport in New York in October of 2020, right?”

“I think so, yes,” the former CEO of Elite World Group confessed, adding she had partaken in “quite a bit of shopping” while in Paris, per the outlet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BoQpH_0fKtOADd00
mega

The attorney continued to press Haart, reportedly asking: “And you had several hundred thousand dollars of merchandise in your bags with you at the time?” to which she replied “No.”

“You did not have several hundred thousand dollars of merchandise in your bags?” Simpson continued, before the Brazen author clarified, “I did not. … I think the amount was 150, not several hundred thousands.”

'MY UNORTHODOX LIFE' STAR JULIA HAART ALLEGEDLY FALSELY CLAIMS CO-OWNERSHIP OF ELITE WORLD GROUP AMIDST NASTY SPLIT WITH ESTRANGED HUSBAND SILVIO SCAGLIA

“$153,000 of merchandise?” Scaglia's legal representative asked, to which Haart reportedly responded, “Something like that, yes.”

“I declared some merchandise; but at that point, I had been sending a lot of stuff over as opposed to bringing it with me. So I had forgotten that two of the orders were with me instead of had been sent. And a lot of things did end up being sent," the Netflix star noted, according to the publication.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cUJCC_0fKtOADd00
mega

The technological entrepreneur and his former wife have been duking it out in court over their nasty split in which Haart has claimed to own half of his company, Elite World Group, as well as his $65 million Tribeca apartment. Her ex has refuted these claims.

Haart has also filed for an order of protection against Scaglia after accusing him of abuse during their whirlwind marriage. Scaglia has strongly denied these claims as well.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'stunned' after royals 'shut the door,' book claims: 'Mutal addiction to drama'

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle "were really stunned" after the royal family "shut the door" following their decision to step back from "The Firm." The claim was made by a former adviser to former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown, who has written a new book about the British royal family coming out on April 26 titled "The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor – the Truth and the Turmoil."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Believes Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Headed For A Divorce: 'It'll End Bad'

Donald Trump didn't hold back when asked his opinions on the royal family during a sit down for Piers Morgan Uncensored. While chatting with the titular host for an interview that airs on Monday, April 25, the former president took aim at Meghan Markle, insisting he hasn't been "a fan" of hers "from the beginning" because of how she treats Prince Harry."Poor Harry is being led around by his nose," he told Piers Morgan. "And I think he’s an embarrassment." Trump also believes that the parents-of-two's dynamic will eventually lead to irreparable marital strife. "I want to know what’s going...
RELATIONSHIPS
OK! Magazine

Breakup Blues! Shailene Woodley Steps Out With Mop Of Messy Hair After Calling It Quits With Aaron Rodgers

Shailene Woodley appears to be feeling the breakup blues. The Divergent actress was spotted out and about in New York City looking downcast while on a coffee run.Woodley and her ex boyfriend, Aaron Rodgers, called off their engagement earlier this year following rumors that their political differences proved too much for their sizzling romance. And while reconciliation rumors have been whirling in recent months, it seems they ultimately decided to part ways for good.The Big Littles Lies star was photographed dressed in a casual look on Monday, April 25, sporting a denim on denim ensemble with a jean jacket and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
Julia Haart
OK! Magazine

Meghan Markle Felt She Deserved 'Leading Lady Status' After Her & Prince Harry's 2018 Royal Tour, New Book Claims

In 2018, Meghan Markle was smiling from ear to ear while embarking on a royal tour with Prince Harry that saw them visit Australia, Fiji and a few other countries. However, Tina Brown's juicy new book The Palace Papers contains quotes from insiders who insisted that the Duchess of Sussex was just putting on act for the cameras.A source claimed the mom-of-two, 40, "apparently hated every second" of the tour, as she thought it was old-fashioned, and she would have preferred to talk to locals and officials about causes close to her heart. At the time, it was reported that...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jfk Airport#Detainment#French#Elite World Group
OK! Magazine

Amber Heard & Johnny Depp's Former Doorman Stuns Judge With 'Bizarre' Deposition — Details

The Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial took a strange turn when the former couple's doorman gave a decidedly bizarre video deposition that left the judge and attorneys nearly speechless. Alejandro Romero, who once worked at the Los Angeles apartment building where Depp and Heard previously lived, was seen actively vaping, driving and taking a soda break during his pre-recorded testimony shown on day ten of the high profile case. Romero specifically spoke of an incident when the Pirates of the Caribbean actor and his then-wife were seemingly terrified that an intruder may have been in their home after...
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle 'Underestimated' How Hard Life Would Be Without The Palace's Help, Suggests Royal Author

While Prince Harry, 37, and Meghan Markle, 40, claim to be content with their lives in California, Tina Brown believes they're still secretly struggling to adapt to a life without always having an extra set of hands around.Chatting with The Washington Post to give the scoop on her new book, The Palace Papers, the author declared, "I think they both completely underestimated what it was going to be like without the Palace platform.""However much the hated — and I think they really did, the constraints and the pettiness of the Palace — try doing it without the Palace advisors," began...
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Dolores Catania Reveals Wasn’t Invited To Teresa’s Giudice’s Engagement Party

Name a more loyal housewife than Dolores Catania. I’ll wait! The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has proven over her last 5 seasons on the show that she is ride or die for the ones she loves. She’s even besties and business partners with ex-husband, Frank Catania. And this season, she let him move […] The post Dolores Catania Reveals Wasn’t Invited To Teresa’s Giudice’s Engagement Party appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

Prince Andrew Stripped Of Honorary Freedom Of York Title Following Virginia Roberts Settlement, Royal Is An 'Utter Disgrace'

Another loss for Prince Andrew: On Wednesday, April 27, the York City Council voted to remove his status as an Honorary Freeman in a council meeting, which lasted for 40 minutes. "The removal of this honorary title sends the right message that we as a city stand with victims of abuse," York town hall chief Darryl Smalley said. "The next logical step is now for Prince Andrew to do the right thing and relinquish his Duke of York title. If he fails to do so, the Government and Buckingham Palace must step in to remove his title to finally end...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Johnny Depp Wraps Defamation Testimony: ‘Yes, I Am’ a Domestic Violence Victim

Click here to read the full article. In his final day on the stand in his $50 million defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp told the court “the only person that I have ever abused in my life is myself.” After a three-day break in which the court was dark, the seven-person jury listened to a series of audio recordings — often chaotic and difficult to decipher — that included a Depp prediction that Heard “will hit the wall hard,” a phrase that also appeared in a text message written by the actor that was introduced to the court. “You...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Brothers At Odds: Prince William's Friends Claim He Believes Prince Harry 'Lost The Plot' After Bombshell Oprah Winfrey Interview

Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has been strained ever since the bombshell Oprah Winfrey tell-all which was later followed by Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, abandoning their royal duties and moving to the United States. Now, royal author Robert Jobson is further opening up about what he's learned about The Duke Of Cambridge over the years. According to his sources, William is still very disappointed about the sit-down, and at one point, wasn't sure what the future would hold for their brotherly bond. "To say William felt deeply let down would be an understatement," a source claimed per...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Ditching The Jewel! Shailene Woodley Spotted Without Engagement Ring From Aaron Rodgers

Officially over? Shailene Woodley appears to be putting her relationship with Aaron Rodgers behind her, as the actress was recently spotted without her engagement ring. As we know, the former couple called off their relationship back in February, less than one year after getting engaged. Despite reports that the Big Little Lies actress, 30, may be giving Rodgers, 38, another chance, it seems the two still have a long way to go to get back to where they were, as Woodley flaunted her very bare left hand over the weekend. In photos obtained by Page Six, the Divergent star...
NFL
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

39K+
Followers
277
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy