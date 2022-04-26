ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Bhad Bhabie Purchases $6.1 Million Florida Home In Cash — See The Stunning Boca Raton Property: Photos

By OK! Staff
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OfYSR_0fKtO1ML00
Signature One Luxury Estates Llc;Carlos darden

You can now catch Bhad Bhabie outside her new sprawling estate.

The "Catch Me Outside" sensation, 19, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli , bought the $6.1 million mansion in Boca Raton, Flor., in an all cash sale.

The 9,200-square-foot property is described as a “modern 2020 completely redone estate” consisting of seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms, as well as three large walk-in closets, an outside Jacuzzi, a dry sauna, wine storage space and a two-story guest house.

TAYLOR LAUTNER LISTS MODERN MANSION FOR $5 MILLION: TOUR HIS STRIKING SPREAD WITH SEAMLESS INDOOR-OUTDOOR LIVING — PHOTOS

Bhabie rose to fame after a contentious 2016 appearance on Dr. Phil , where she aggressively went after audience members yelling the phrase “catch me outside, how ‘bout that?” Last year, the young artist claimed the talk show host treated her “with no respect at all” and production edited her appearance to make her seem unlikable.

Nevertheless, the social media sensation has now turned her viral moment into a small fortune, as she inked a $900,000 makeup endorsement deal, a rap career and a large following on OnlyFans. In fact, the star earned $1 million in her first six hours on the site, shattering the OnlyFans record but engendering much public criticism.

With her new found fortune, Bhabie has also purchased many expensive vehicles — for which her new five-car garage will come in handy, as she owns exactly five, including two brand-new Bentleys.

VANESSA HUDGENS SELLS LUXURIOUS LOS FELIZ HOME TO RONAN FARROW FOR A WHOPPING $6.7 MILLION — TOUR THE STUNNING GARDEN ESTATE: PHOTOS

Scroll through the gallery to see Bhad Bhabie's $6.1 Million Florida home:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TxTyb_0fKtO1ML00
Signature One Luxury Estates Llc

Luscious palm trees and patches of green grass line the expansive Florida property.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ULX3A_0fKtO1ML00
Signature One Luxury Estates Llc

The marble floors and white decor highlight the grey accents of the home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16v90V_0fKtO1ML00
Signature One Luxury Estates Llc

The property features numerous high-end touches like porcelain tile, Lutron lighting and a Sonos smart-home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07M0oB_0fKtO1ML00
Signature One Luxury Estates Llc

The all-grey kitchen is perfect for the young star to host any and all gatherings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lo6gX_0fKtO1ML00
Signature One Luxury Estates Llc

The entertainer purchased the one-acre estate from Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NG0aG_0fKtO1ML00
Signature One Luxury Estates Llc

The expansive closet space boasts a ton of room for Bhabie's expensive clothing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pmKqg_0fKtO1ML00
Signature One Luxury Estates Llc

Built in 1983, the house was purchased and renovated by Pierre in 2017.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14kiz4_0fKtO1ML00
Signature One Luxury Estates Llc

The mansion is located in a gated community in Palm Beach County, Flor.

Comments / 31

Keefer Halstead
1d ago

bhrainless bhaby.. can't believe there's people who work until they fall out but still reside in homeless shelters..and someone like this makes millions.. total madness

Reply
5
Steph B
2d ago

Here I am with a hefty Tuition.....that's what I have to show for chasing the 'American Dream"

Reply
9
Keefer Halstead
1d ago

I shouldn't be jealous and hateful ..I know hate the game but it demonstrates our culture is seriously broken.. the honest hard work types are stepping stones for this kind.. something has to give?

Reply
3
Related
mansionglobal.com

Naples, Florida, Bayfront Estate With a Private Dock Listed for $25 Million

The home has 158 feet of water frontage. A bayfront estate in Naples Bay, Florida, with 158 feet of water frontage has hit the market with a $25 million asking price. Spanning 7,750 square feet, the home in the neighborhood of Aqualane Shores was built in 2016. The underlying property was purchased in 2015 for $4.35 million according to property records obtained from PropertyShark.
REAL ESTATE
Outsider.com

Monster 12-Foot Alligator Discovered Inside Newly Built Florida Home

One Florida home that is under construction wasn’t quite move-in-ready as an unexpected visitor took over the location. This newly-built waterside home offers a buyer quite the layout – with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. And, the site’s construction supervisor Matthew Goodwin notes, the Southwest Florida property had an unusual addition recently when a massive alligator snuck inside.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Local
Florida Real Estate
State
Florida State
Boca Raton, FL
Business
Local
Florida Entertainment
Boca Raton, FL
Real Estate
City
Boca Raton, FL
Boca Raton, FL
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Lautner
Person
Ronan Farrow
Person
Vanessa Hudgens
Person
Bhad Bhabie
mansionglobal.com

Plot on Florida’s Marco Island Sells to Billionaire Buyer for $10.75 Million

A 4.32-acre waterfront parcel on Florida’s Marco Island has sold for $10.749 million, making it the highest-priced lot sale in the island’s history, and the second-highest residential sale, according to representatives for Premier Sotheby’s International Realty, which represented the buyer. The buyer is billionaire and businessman Dennis...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Stunning#Marble Floors#Buccaneers#Jacuzzi#Onlyfans
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
PennLive.com

Impaled dolphin washes up on Florida beach: report

Editor’s note: This story contains graphic images of a dolphin carcass that some readers might find disturbing. A dolphin who was still nursing young washed up dead from being impaled in the head at a Florida beach last month, according to officials. After a necropsy, the National Oceanic and...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NBC Miami

Video Shows Florida Alligators Bellowing as Mating Season Begins

A local wildlife photographer used an infrared trail camera to capture bellowing alligators in a South Florida gator hole after dark. Photographer Bobby Wummer captured the video at Big Cypress National Preserve, which shows the gators thrashing in the water and roaring loudly. The deep, throaty bellowing sounds in the...
FLORIDA STATE
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

39K+
Followers
277
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy