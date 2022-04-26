Bhad Bhabie Purchases $6.1 Million Florida Home In Cash — See The Stunning Boca Raton Property: Photos

Signature One Luxury Estates Llc;Carlos darden

You can now catch Bhad Bhabie outside her new sprawling estate.

The "Catch Me Outside" sensation, 19, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli , bought the $6.1 million mansion in Boca Raton, Flor., in an all cash sale.

The 9,200-square-foot property is described as a “modern 2020 completely redone estate” consisting of seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms, as well as three large walk-in closets, an outside Jacuzzi, a dry sauna, wine storage space and a two-story guest house.

Bhabie rose to fame after a contentious 2016 appearance on Dr. Phil , where she aggressively went after audience members yelling the phrase “catch me outside, how ‘bout that?” Last year, the young artist claimed the talk show host treated her “with no respect at all” and production edited her appearance to make her seem unlikable.

Nevertheless, the social media sensation has now turned her viral moment into a small fortune, as she inked a $900,000 makeup endorsement deal, a rap career and a large following on OnlyFans. In fact, the star earned $1 million in her first six hours on the site, shattering the OnlyFans record but engendering much public criticism.

With her new found fortune, Bhabie has also purchased many expensive vehicles — for which her new five-car garage will come in handy, as she owns exactly five, including two brand-new Bentleys.

Scroll through the gallery to see Bhad Bhabie's $6.1 Million Florida home:

Luscious palm trees and patches of green grass line the expansive Florida property.

The marble floors and white decor highlight the grey accents of the home.

The property features numerous high-end touches like porcelain tile, Lutron lighting and a Sonos smart-home.

The all-grey kitchen is perfect for the young star to host any and all gatherings.

The entertainer purchased the one-acre estate from Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul.

The expansive closet space boasts a ton of room for Bhabie's expensive clothing.

Built in 1983, the house was purchased and renovated by Pierre in 2017.

The mansion is located in a gated community in Palm Beach County, Flor.