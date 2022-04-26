ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Parents sue after death of Tyre Sampson from Florida drop-tower ride

By Nexstar Media Wire, Staci DaSilva
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HCTPk_0fKtNi0000

ORLANDO, Fla. ( WFLA ) — The parents of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson, who fell to his death from a 430-foot drop-tower ride in central Florida’s tourist district, have filed a lawsuit against the ride’s owner, manufacturer and landlord.

The lawsuit, filed Monday in state court in Orlando, claimed the defendants were negligent and failed to provide a safe amusement ride.

The defendants are also accused of failing to warn their 6-foot-2-inch, 380-pound son about the risks of going on the ride and not providing an appropriate restraint system.

Michael Haggard, the attorney representing Sampson’s mother Nekia Dodd, claimed that the ride’s over-the-shoulder harness restraint should have been supplemented with a seat belt.

“That seat belt costs $22 a seat. They could have run this ride 2-3 times and paid for [belts on every seat] on the first night of its operations,” Haggard said. “We wouldn’t be talking right now and Tyre would be out on a football field with his mom rooting him on.”

Father tells police he threw baby in river, killed her mother

According to preliminary findings from a forensic examination , it was discovered that the harness proximity sensor on Tyre’s seat, Seat 1, was manually loosened, allowing operators to seat larger-sized riders within the seven-inch restraint opening.

This manual adjustment caused Tyre’s seat to be improperly secured, leading him to fall from the 430-ride to his death.

“I think that’s an incredibly important fact. It’s also important who knew about it. Did the manufacturer know about it? Did Icon Park know it was occurring?” asked Haggard.

The Quest Engineering report determined there were no mechanical or electrical failures of the ride itself.

According to documents obtained by WFLA , the operations manual lists the maximum weight for the ride as less than 287 pounds. Tyre Sampson’s father said the boy weighed more than 300 pounds.

Judge invites Disney to move to Texas amid DeSantis feud

Orlando Slingshot, the owner and operator of the ride, sent WFLA a statement after the lawsuit was filed Monday.

“Orlando Slingshot continues to fully cooperate with the State during its investigation, and we will continue to do so until it has officially concluded. We reiterate that all protocols, procedures and safety measures provided by the manufacturer of the ride were followed,” wrote Orlando Slingshot, in part.

In a statement, ICON Park said park officials were “deeply troubled” about the state’s preliminary findings.

The ride had only been in operation for less than six months and was inspected in December, according to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police investigating death on White Chapel Drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigation a death. According to officials with CPD, the incident happened in the 2800 block of White Chapel Drive Friday morning. Police have cordoned-off a house on White Chapel Drive, and investigators are on scene gathering evidence. WRBL has a call in to the Muscogee County […]
COLUMBUS, GA
The Independent

Attorney Ben Crump likens footage of teen’s fatal plunge at Florida theme park to George Floyd video

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump has compared footage of a Black teen’s fatal plunge from a Florida amusement park ride to video of George Floyd’s death.Mr Crump, who represented Floyd’s family after he was killed by police in 2020, is now representing the father of Tyre Sampson, who died last month when he fell from the FreeFall drop tower at ICON Park in Orlando.Horrifying video captured the moment Tyre, 14, was ejected from the ride as it dropped 400 feet at speeds of up to 75mph."Other than George Floyd’s tragic torture video, I think this is the worst tragedy captured...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
International Business Times

Florida Woman Who Disappeared During Custody Handover Of Daughter Found Dead In Shallow Grave

A Florida mother who went missing during the custody handover of her 4-year-old daughter was found dead in a shallow grave in Alabama, police said. The body of missing Cassie Carli, 37, was found Saturday evening, a week after she went to pick up her daughter Saylor from her ex-boyfriend at a parking lot of a Navarre Beach restaurant, as part of their custody arrangement, according to a news release from the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's office Sunday afternoon.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Florida#Wfla
PennLive.com

Judge shoots down plea from girl abducted at birth to have sentence of kidnapper, who she still calls ‘mother,’ reduced

It looks like Gloria Williams won’t be getting out of jail anytime soon. Just days after it came to light that the young woman who Williams abducted nearly 24 years ago had written an impassioned letter to a Florida court asking that Williams’ sentence be cut in half, a Duval County Circuit Court judge reportedly shot down the plea Wednesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Disney
NBC News

Roommate charged in killing of gay advocate found in Florida landfill

The roommate of a Florida gay rights advocate whose body was found in a Florida landfill in January has been charged with murder. Steven Yinger strangled Jorge Diaz-Johnston at his Tallahassee home and dumped his body, which was later found in a trash pile at a landfill in Baker, Florida, about 60 miles east of the Alabama border, according to an indictment issued by a circuit court in Leon County.
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy