ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn cited for bringing loaded gun to CLT Airport

By Michael Andrews, Jesse Ullmann, Ciara Lankford
WNCT
WNCT
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IIyv7_0fKtNdaN00

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – U.S. Representative Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) was cited Tuesday for trying to bring a loaded gun through TSA at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirmed with Queen City News .

TSA said the loaded Staccato 9mm handgun was detected inside a bag around 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 26, at Checkpoint D inside CLT Airport.

CMPD said Cawthorn admitted the firearm was his and he was cooperative with officers. He was issued a citation for possession of a dangerous weapon on city property, which is a City of Charlotte Ordinance.

Cawthorn was released Tuesday and CMPD said the department took possession of the loaded firearm, which they said is normal procedure.

“It is standard procedure for the CMPD Airport Division to cite in lieu of arrest for the misdemeanor charge of possession of a dangerous weapon on city property unless there are other associated felony charges or extenuating circumstances,” CMPD said.

This is not the Republican Congressman’s first run-in with TSA. On February 13, 2021, at Asheville Regional Airport, a loaded 9mm Glock was found inside Cawthron’s bag going through screening, records showed.

PREVIOUS: Gun-toting U.S. Congressman nabbed at TSA checkpoint

Cawthorn has been in the news multiple times over the course of the past month. He was the subject of a number of photos shared with Politico that show the embattled congressman at what appears to be a party in women’s lingerie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Y7O2_0fKtNdaN00
Photo Credit: TSA (loaded Staccato 9mm handgun)

Cawthorn acknowledged the photos in a tweet last Friday, saying they were from a vacation on a cruise and were taken before he ran for Congress.

“I guess the left thinks goofy vacation photos during a game on a cruise (taken waaay before I ran for Congress) is going to somehow hurt me?” Cawthorn said.

“They’re running out of things to throw at me…” he added.

The photos also come after Cawthorn took to the House floor earlier this month to share his definition of a woman, alleging Democrats were waging a “war on biology.”

Cawthorn defined a woman as having “XX chromosomes, no tallywhacker.”

Photos show Cawthorn wearing lingerie at apparent party: Politico

Cawthorn has also been cited multiple times for various speeding violations . North Carolina Highway Patrol dashcam video released to QCN in April showed a traffic stop involving Cawthorn after he was pulled over in Cleveland County in March and charged with driving with a revoked license.

He has also taken heat after claims that people in Washington, D.C. invited him to an orgy and did cocaine in front of him.

The congressman is currently running for reelection in North Carolina’s 11 th Congressional district.

Secretly recorded call adds to controversy swirling around Madison Cawthorn

A Super PAC tied to a leading Republican Senator Thom Tillis recently released a new ad attacking Cawthorn .

The ad from Results for NC, which is aligned with Sen. Thom Tillis, accuses Cawthorn of lying about fellow Republicans and getting accepted into the U.S. Naval Academy.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Onslow Co. teacher charged with secretly recording students in classroom

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An Onslow County teacher has been arrested and charged with secretly recording students in his classroom. Jacksonville police arrested Stephen J. Bera, a teacher at New Bridge Middle School, on Thursday. Detectives found a recording device that Bera had installed in his classroom. Officials said with the assistance of school officials, […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Washington, NC
State
Washington State
City
Madison, NC
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
CBS News

2 unruly flight passengers could face largest-ever fines from the FAA

The Federal Aviation Administration on Friday said it wants to impose its largest-ever fines on two airline passengers involved in violent incidents last summer. The FAA has proposed a civil penalty of $81,950 against a passenger who struck a flight attendant on the head, tried to open a cabin door and headbutted, spit at and tried to kick crew members and passengers even after she was placed in flexible handcuffs. The incident happened on an American Airlines flight last July and the passenger was later arrested.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thom Tillis
Cleveland.com

Which airlines are most likely to lose or damage your luggage?

Nothing can ruin a vacation faster than getting to your destination, ready to relax and unwind, only to realize none of your stuff made it with you. By now, the most experienced travelers have mastered the age-old trick of carrying the necessities, including a change of clothes or two, in their carry-ons, just in case they find themselves in this trip-ruining predicament. But there’s another way to avoid dealing with the lost baggage headache—knowing which airlines are most likely to mishandle your luggage and understanding their lost and damaged baggage policies just in case.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tsa#Queen City News#Checkpoint#The Cmpd Airport Division#Republican#Politico
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
1390 Granite City Sports

TSA Will No Longer Enforce This at MSP Airport

Well, this has been a long time coming. Recently, the CDC and the Biden Administration extended the travel mask mandate. Meaning that if you were to be traveling on any sort of public transportation, you would need to wear a mask. The airlines pushed back on this saying that since masks are no longer required in restaurants or at sporting events and other events where people are very close to each other, like in an arena setting, why are they required while on a plane or in an airport?
LIFESTYLE
CBS DFW

Unruly air passengers face up to $37,000 fine, FAA says

Unruly air travelers in the U.S. will still face hefty fines and possible criminal charges even if one major point of contention — having to wear face masks on planes — is largely no longer an issue. The Federal Aviation Administration is making permanent its "zero-tolerance" policy against unruly passengers, the FAA said on Wednesday. "Behaving dangerously on a plane will cost you; that's a promise," Billy Nolen, the agency's acting administrator, said in a statement. The FAA's move to keep stricter rules in place comes days after most major U.S. airlines said they would no longer require passengers wear masks, rules that...
LIFESTYLE
WNCT

WNCT

21K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy