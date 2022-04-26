ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chippewa Falls, WI

What happened to Lily Peters? 10-year-old girl found dead in Wisconsin woods

By Nexstar Media Wire, Talia Naquin
 3 days ago

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wisconsin ( WJW ) – Police in Wisconsin are investigating the death of a 10-year-old girl whose body was found in the woods.

Lily Peters was last seen on Sunday. Her father called police when she didn’t return from a visit to her aunt’s house.

(Chippewa Falls Police Department photo)

Officers found Lily’s bicycle in the woods Sunday night. On Monday morning, they found her body.

The Chippewa Falls Police Department said they are conducting a homicide investigation.

Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matt Kelm said it was clear it was a homicide but would not say what evidence was found at the scene and police have not released her cause of death.

Kelm said at a press conference that no suspect is in custody.

He told people in the community to remain vigilant.

“The suspect is still at large,” Kelm said.

On Tuesday, Chippewa Falls police announced they were increasing patrols around area schools during drop-off and pick-up times.

A tip line was established for more information on Lily’s disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to call (800) 263-5906.

Chippewa Falls has a population of about 13,000, according to the 2010 U.S. Census.

The Independent

Lily Peters: Police arrest juvenile suspect known to 10-year-old in connection to her murder

A juvenile who is believed to have killed 10-year-old Liliana “Lily” Peters has been arrested on suspicion of her murder following a search of her aunt’s home, according to authorities.Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm announced in a press conference on Tuesday evening that the suspect was taken into custody earlier that evening and that there is no longer any danger to the public.The police chief said that the suspect is “not a stranger” but was “known” to the murdered 10-year-old.The suspect’s name, gender and age was not revealed and Chief Kelm would not confirm if the individual is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
