Montana State loses transfer Kadren Johnson to North Texas

By Victor Flores 406mtsports.com
 2 days ago

Less than a month after he committed to Montana State, Kadren Johnson changed his commitment to North Texas.

Johnson, a defensive lineman who previously played at Abilene Christian, announced his decision to join North Texas on social media Sunday, tweeting that he's "100% committed" to the Mean Green. He wrote the same thing in a since-deleted tweet when he committed to MSU on March 29.

Johnson told 406mtsports.com Monday that he changed his commitment for a "family reason." He declined to go into further detail.

Johnson signed a financial aid agreement with MSU shortly after he committed, according to MSU. Transfers don't sign national letters of intent, so they are not bound to their new school until they enroll.

Johnson stands about 6-foot-4 and weighs around 250 pounds. The Texas native has spent his entire college career in his home state, starting at Navarro College before signing with Abilene Christian, which he attended the previous two years. MSU assistant defensive line coach Nick Jean-Baptiste held the same position at Navarro, a junior college, when Johnson played there in 2019.

North Texas is a Football Bowl Subdivision team in Conference USA, located about 15 miles northwest of Johnson's hometown, Lewisville.

On April 2, MSU head coach Brent Vigen described Johnson as "a bigger end" with the ability to "slide inside a little bit."

"That's where we certainly need someone," Vigen added.

MSU has a deep group of D-linemen but lost All-American end Daniel Hardy, All-American nose tackle Chase Benson and Big Sky honorable mention end Amandre Williams from last season's Football Championship Subdivision runner-up team.

Brent Vigen's contract as Montana State football head coach extended through 2026

Coming off a national championship game appearance, Brent Vigen has received a contract extension as head coach of the Montana State football program, announced Friday by MSU. According to the terms of the contract, obtained by the Chronicle Sunday, Vigen will be paid a base salary of $210,437 in biweekly installments. That is the same base salary listed in his previous contract.
BOZEMAN, MT
West Lafayette, IN
