Pharmacies across the country are blocking or delaying prescriptions from clinicians working for telehealth startups to treat ADHD, The Wall Street Journal reported April 27. Telehealth startups such as Cerebral and Done Health charge patients monthly fees to manage their prescriptions. They also have a strong advertisement presence on TikTok, Instagram and Google to attract new patients. Cerebral and Done Health serve tens of thousands of patients between them, according to the report.

HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO