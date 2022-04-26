ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roy, UT

Local burger bar run by Utah family for 3 generations

By Cali Jackson
ABC4
ABC4
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JQvbf_0fKtIFqW00

ROY, Utah ( ABC4 ) – A local Utah burger restaurant has been in business for over 65 years and has been run by three generations of the same family.

Located in Roy, the Burger Bar first opened in 1956 and is famous for not only its family-friendly environment but its exotic meats of the month which can feature camel, elk, wild boar, and more.

The restaurant was first opened by Ben Fowler and his wife Rita. The two of them ran the restaurant until their children were old enough to start working there. Six of the Fowler children all worked at the restaurant with their son David officially taking over the business in 1981.

Mexican-inspired restaurant with Las Vegas-style entertainment coming to SLC

David met his wife Connie while working at the restaurant. All five of David and Connie’s children worked at the restaurant with their children Jessica and Joseph taking over the restaurant recently.

Jessica said on their website , “It’s not the most glamorous job. It can be greasy, hot, chaotic, and crazy. But there is a sense of pride to have it be like a long family-held tradition and be an institution in the community.”

One of the signature sandwiches named the Big Ben after the founder, is among the most popular on the menu. You can easily ask for a camel meat substitute if you would like.

UTAH EDUCATION: Here are the best high schools in Utah
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vp1dD_0fKtIFqW00
Founders Ben and Connie Fowler
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 8

Lyin' Joe Biden
3d ago

You can get a Big Ben with extra patties. My personal best is 5. I grew up eating Big Ben's, deep fried mushrooms, onion rings, and fries! I now live out of town, but stop by when I'm in the area. Great food and memories!!!

Reply(2)
2
Robynn Sollinger
3d ago

we went there for special occasions when I was a kid in the 60's.. always good.. the best part was getting served in the car

Reply
2
Related
ABC4

Popular burger chain offers free fries for the rest of 2022

UTAH (ABC4) – One of the best things about Utah is the beloved culinary masterpiece that is fry sauce. What better way to enjoy fry sauce than with free french fries? Starting today, national fast food chain Burger King is offering free fries to all “Royal Perks” members for the rest of the year. The […]
UTAH STATE
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in West Valley City, Utah

This list is based on prior customer reviews. West Valley City is one of the places with many restaurants priding themselves in serving authentic and mouthwatering dishes. But if you are new in the city, it may be challenging to locate an original spot to enjoy delicious food. That is why we have gone the extra mile to research the top five most popular American restaurants in the city.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
Pyramid

A Santaquin man rides a lawnmower across Utah

At 6 a.m. on Aug. 9, Scott Morgan prepared his lawn mower for a 439-mile journey at 7 mph across Utah. Scott has a passion for helping anyone and everyone, although his greatest desire is to help children. In the summer of 2020 as Scott was mowing his lawn, he...
SANTAQUIN, UT
ABC4

All Utah LDS temples back to normal operations

UTAH (ABC4) – As of April 27, all LDS temples in Utah have returned to normal operations. Since March 2020, LDS temples closed around the world and have slowly been opening back up in phases based on local COVID-19 safety guidelines. The phases were as followed: 1 – Living Husband-and-wife sealings by appointment 2 – […]
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Sports
Local
Utah Lifestyle
Local
Utah Restaurants
City
Roy, UT
Local
Utah Food & Drinks
City
Joseph, UT
State
Utah State
Ash Jurberg

The richest woman in Utah

Each year Forbes releases its list of billionaires. This year 2,668 people made the list, and six of those live in Utah. I like to review the stories of these billionaires and find ones that may inspire readers.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Missing St. George man found dead

UPDATE: WEDNESDAY 4/27/22 3:30 p.m. ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A missing man from St. George last seen on April 22 has been found dead. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Tanner Marvel, 28, was located on Tuesday afternoon. Due to the sensitive nature of the case, no further details will be released at […]
SAINT GEORGE, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Family#Las Vegas#Food Drink#Burger Bar#Mexican#The Big Ben#Nexstar Media Inc
Joel Eisenberg

Plans to Permanently Close All-You-Can-Eat Buffets

As plans for both national chains buffets and iconic Las Vegas buffets are regularly revised, checking resources to determine updates becomes imperative. This article is free of bias and based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Today.com, Blog.Cheapism.com, Mashed.com, LasVegasHowTo.com, KTNV.com, Yelp.com, and Vegas.Eater.com.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ABC4

Utah woman arrested 7 times in 19 days for a string of crimes

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Utah woman has been arrested a grand total of seven times in 19 days. Multiple police records show the suspect, Rychelle Mary Hawker, 33, has been in and out of jail for a variety of incidents including theft, assault, lewdness, drug use, threat of violence, failure to stop at […]
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
ABC4

What was that loud boom in Utah?

UTAH (ABC4) – Did you hear a loud boom today? You’re not alone. Residents reported hearing loud booms while witnessing their homes shaking throughout the Salt Lake Valley. ABC4 can confirm it’s not an earthquake shaking up residents or a military attack targeting Utah residents. Luckily, your home and your family are not currently in […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

New LDS temple to break ground in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A new LDS temple is celebrating its groundbreaking in Lindon this Saturday. The new temple will be located near 800 East and Center Street.  The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the Lindon Temple back in October 2020.  The groundbreaking and site dedication will be attended by Elder […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Three Utah cities now among most overpriced markets in the nation

UTAH (ABC4) – Buyers looking to purchase a home in Utah know the real estate market has been rising steadily over the past few years. Whether you’re a first-time homebuyer or looking to expand your property portfolio, navigating the Utah real estate market can be quite daunting. In a new study by Florida Atlantic University, […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

ABC4

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy