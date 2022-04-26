ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Fayette Township, PA

Former South Fayette softball player Lauren Bernett dies

By Chris Harlan
AP Oklahoma State’s Reagan Wright, left, scores behind James Madison catcher Lauren Bernett, right, on a ball hit by Chelsea Alexander in the fifth inning of an NCAA Women’s College World Series softball game, Friday, June 4, 2021, in Oklahoma City.

The James Madison softball program Tuesday was mourning the death of sophomore catcher Lauren Bernett, a South Fayette graduate who helped the Dukes reach the College World Series a year ago.

“Our hearts are aching, hearing the news of the loss of one of our student-athletes,” university president Jonathan Alger and athletic director Jeff Bourne said in a combined statement. “Lauren Bernett was a high-achieving member of our softball team and a great ambassador of JMU and our athletics program.”

No additional details or cause of death was provided.

Just one day earlier, Bernett was named the conference player of the week after she went 7 for 9 with seven RBIs and four runs scored in a two-game series against Drexel. On Sunday alone, she went 4 for 4 with a double, a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored in an 11-4 win in Philadelphia.

Bernett ranked second on the team with 33 RBIs and fourth with a .336 average.

“College athletics is great because of the people with whom we get to interact every day,” the university administrators said. “We are a tight family. We are grateful that Lauren has been part of our JMU Athletics community and will always consider her to be a Duke. We will miss her dearly.

“Our thoughts are with her family; her coaches, teammates and friends; the rest of our department staff and student-athletes; and the entire JMU community. JMU Nation is a close community, and we grieve together.”

A doubleheader scheduled for Wednesday against Longwood was canceled.

James Madison went 41-4 last season and reached the World Series semifinals before losing to then-No. 1 ranked Oklahoma.

James Madison catcher Lauren Bernett is believed to have died by suicide, authorities said Wednesday. Bernett was a native of McDonald, Pennsylvania and she played at South Fayette High School before going on to James Madison. The sophomore was a star for James Madison, starting through her first two seasons at the school, and playing a key role in helping the team make it to the College World Series in 2021.
