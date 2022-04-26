Christian Pierce, coveted Rancho Cucamonga safety, sets Sunday commitment date; Ranking the contenders

Rancho Cucamonga High School (California) safety Christian Pierce has more than half of the Pac-12 Conference chasing him.

But with a Sunday commitment looming, only three teams remain in the mix: UCLA, USC and Washington:

Who has the best chance to land him?

Director of Recruiting Andrew Nemec ranks the contenders for the three-star defensive back :

3. Washington Huskies

This is not a knock on the Huskies, who seem to be improving on the recruiting trail under the new coaching staff.

"Washington puts out (defensive backs) every single year, so their development is great," he told SB Live Sports . "There's a lot of good things about Washington."

But Pierce has talked at length about what it would meant to him to play for the teams he watched growing up - UCLA and USC.

"You could say they've exceeded my expectations," he said. "I never really thought, 'Man, I could play for UCLA or USC.' I've always just loved the teams, loved going to the games and loved football. Once you get to the facilities and see what they have to offer, you're in awe."

Fresh off weekend trips to both UCLA and USC, Pierce set his commitment date.

2. UCLA Bruins

"I could see myself playing for them in the future," Pierce told SB Live Sports last week .

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound defensive back had high praise for Chip Kelly and his staff and the Bruins felt like a real contender entering his weekend visits to UCLA and USC.

But I don't think it will be enough.

1. USC Trojans

Pierce gushed about USC even before this weekend's visit, then went from unsure about a commitment date to setting one up less than a week later.

"I love the culture," Pierce said . "I just love the tradition. I love that they stick to that - the jersey, no last name. It means something. The new coaches have come in and haven't changed (the traditions). They let USC speak for itself. Man, coach (Alex) Grinch has told me how I fit in and how my strengths are flexible. I can play anywhere on the field, and that kind of helps, but I love the academics and it's beautiful out there."

USC is on a recruiting hot streak, and I think that continues later this week with a commitment from Pierce.