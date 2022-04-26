House Speaker Chris Sprowls holds press conference at local school

April 28, 2022 - The University of South Florida St. Petersburg announced four candidates are advancing to the next round of the selection process following Thursday’s interviews. The finalists will now participate in public town hall meetings at the USFSP campus on Monday, May 2, and Tuesday, May 3, from 1 - 3:30 p.m. USF President Rhea Law will select the next leader of the St. Petersburg campus after interviewing the candidates and collecting community feedback from the meetings next week. The four finalists vying to replace outgoing Regional Chancellor Martin Tadlock include Kanika Tomalin, former deputy mayor and city administrator of the City of St. Petersburg; Melissa Gruys, dean of the School of Business at Purdue University Fort Wayne; Christian Hardigree, founding dean of the School of Hospitality at Metropolitan State University in Denver; and Bjong Yeigh, former chancellor of the University of Washington Bothell. For more information, visit the regional chancellor search site here.

