Kirkland, WA

An SUV vs. pickup truck collision reported in Kirkland; suspected DUI driver arrested (Kirkland, WA)

By Susan Klien
 2 days ago
On Sunday, authorities reported an SUV vs. pickup truck collision in Kirkland while officers arrested a driver on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Officials actively responded to the area of southbound Interstate 405 near 85th Street at about 6 a.m. after getting reports of a two-vehicle crash. The preliminary investigation indicated that a dark SUV heading southbound was hit from behind by a pickup truck. It seemed that the truck was speeding prior to the collision, causing the SUV to spin out.

The car came to a stop in the center of the roadway. The truck driver seemed to have lost control and spun out in front of an RV before crashing on the side of the road. The truck driver was detained on suspicion of DUI. The incident did not lead to any injuries. No other details are available.

An investigation is ongoing.

April 26, 2022

Source: KIRO 7 Seattle

