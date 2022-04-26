Much Cooler Weather Coming

Forecast updated on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at 3:38 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM). Tonight: Evening showers then clearing. Low 48°. Wind: NW 6-15 mph. Wednesday: Sunny, windy and quite cool. High 59-61°. Winds: NW 14-24 mph. Wednesday Night: Clear and chilly with a NW...
News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
Freeze warnings and frost advisories are posted for much of the region as temperatures will drop close to or below 32 degrees overnight. Storm Watch Team meteorologist Lauren Due says flowering plants or tender vegetation should be covered up. Heavy rain, thunder and gusty winds expected Monday night until early...
Forecast: Today gets off to a cold start with wind chills in the 30s and 20s across the area. For the remainder of the day, expect plenty of sunshine, gusty winds (30-40+ mph) and highs only in the 50s. Tonight will be cold and blustery again with wind chills falling into the 30s and 20s. Tomorrow will be sunny, blustery and a few degrees warmer with highs near 60.Looking Ahead: Temperatures bounce back nicely over the weekend with highs in the low 60s on Saturday and upper 60s by Sunday.
New England is likely to receive a downpour of rain and snow by the end of the week due to a looming coastal storm, according to US weather authorities. The severe weather will affect mostly the northern parts of the region, causing potential flight disruption. power outages, and other security risks.
Colder-than-average temperatures continue to hang on to the northern Plains, Midwest and Great Lakes this week. A coastal storm will bring more rain and inland snow to parts of New England. Dry, warm weather and gusty winds will extend the critical and fire weather danger across the Southwest, the southern...
Spring appears to have retreated, according to Ontario's weather forecast. According to The Weather Network, temperatures will plunge below zero on Wednesday, with snow and frost already making an unwelcome return. On Tuesday evening, a round of scattered flurries made its way into the Golden Horseshoe, also affecting the Greater...
A rare Nor'easter is expected to bring heavy snow to a large area of New York and portions of Pennsylvania on Monday night, making for potentially messy travel conditions, but offering the possibility of late spring skiing. The spring Nor'easter is forecast to drop 6 to 8 inches of snow...
Forecast updated on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM). Tonight: Clear and chilly with a NW breeze. Low 37-39°. Wind: NW 6-13 mph. Friday: Sunny, breezy, and still cool for late April. High 63°. Winds: NW 11-18 mph. Friday Night: Clear...
Today will be another beautiful weather day but more summer-like weather returns this weekend.
“It’s a nice start Thursday with cooler temperatures mainly away from the lake. We’ll warm up this afternoon into the low 80s, but with low…
It will be another blustery and cold night with lows dipping into the 30s. Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says Friday will be windy at times, but there will be a lot of sunshine and highs will be in the upper-50s. Teeling says this weekend we lose the wind...
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says it will be breezy and cold overnight, but to expect a warmup over the weekend. THURSDAY: Sunny, windy and cool. Highs again in the mid to low 50s. Wind gusts 20 to 40 mph. Lows around 38. FRIDAY: Sunny, breezy and a touch...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A cold front will move into Maryland on Tuesday and bring significant changes to the weather throughout the week.
Expect rain to move into the area by Tuesday afternoon and likely stick around through the evening commute.
A few thunderstorms will be possible too, especially across southern portions of the Eastern Shore.
No severe weather is expected though.
The high temperatures on Tuesday will reach around 70 degrees.
Rain will move out Tuesday night with colder and breezy conditions moving in for Wednesday and Thursday.
Sunshine will return but it won’t help because temperatures will struggle to get out of the 50s on Wednesday.
The coldest nights of the week will be Wednesday and Thursday night, which is when temperatures will dip into the 30s.
Any frost potential will depend on if the winds die down, which is more likely Thursday night.
Friday will be the best day of the week with sunny skies, light winds, and high temperatures in the low 60s.
Warmer weather will return for the weekend with temperature highs close to 70 degrees on Saturday and Sunday.
The UK is set for an up and down week of weather, forecasters say, with temperatures on Saturday night into Sunday morning set to plummet to as low as minus 6c. The Met Office said the next week would see the "peak and troughs" of spring. Gardeners have been warned...
People may be able to get their barbecues out over the bank holiday weekend, the Met Office has said, as rain gives way to dry weather across the country.Temperatures could reach up to 18C (64.4F) on Monday, although they are not expected to return to the highs seen earlier in the month.This month has been the latest in the string of dry Aprils, with rainfall about 35% lower than average, according to the Met Office.Most areas will experience rain on Saturday or Sunday as a low pressure system moves down from Scotland and Northern Ireland, but this will be followed...
