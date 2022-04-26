ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Deutsche Bank Sees 'Significant Recession' by Late Next Year

By Dan Weil
TheStreet
TheStreet
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y7peL_0fKtANce00

Federal Reserve officials have maintained they will be able to raise interest rates enough to quell inflation, but not so much as to stamp out the economic recovery.

Deutsche Bank economists don’t think it will play out that way. Led by Chief Economist David Folkerts-Landau, they see the Fed having to raise the federal funds rate to 5%-6% to get inflation under control. The fed funds rate is now 0.25%-0.5%.

Rate increases, Fed balance sheet reduction and the “financial upheaval that accompanies [them] will push the economy into a significant recession by late next year,” the economists wrote in a commentary.

“Something stronger than a mild recession will be needed to do the job” of controlling inflation. They see unemployment ultimately rising by several percentage points. It totaled 3.6% in March.

The basic problem: “the scourge of inflation has returned and is here to stay,” the economists said. “While we may have seen the highs now, it will be a long time before [inflation] recedes back to acceptable levels near the Fed’s 2% target.”

Several factors will help keep inflation high, the economists said.

1. “A number of the structural disinflationary forces that were prevalent in recent decades had begun to shift even before the Covid shock hit. These include a reversal of globalization … [and] shifting trends in digital in an inflationary direction…”

2. Rising wages, supply-chain disruption and rising rents.

3. “Psychology has shifted dramatically. … Sellers have been increasingly willing to pass cost increases along to their customers, and buyers are increasingly willing to absorb those price increases.”

4. “While longer-term inflation expectations may still be in the neighborhood of the Fed’s objective, they have generally been rising. More important, historical experience shows that these expectations are strongly influenced by what has been happening to actual inflation recently. Given the likely persistence of higher inflation in the near term, we can expect to see further significant increases in inflation expectations over the year ahead…”

5. “Policy measures taken by the Fed … will be slow to restrain inflation.”

Core inflation, as measured by the personal consumption expenditures price index could stay in a 4% to 5% range well into 2023, the economists said. That measure rose 5.4% in the 12 months through February.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Billionaire investor Ray Dalio warns soaring inflation under Biden will send America back to the 1970s: 'We're going to have a period of stagflation'

Billionaire hedge fund founder Ray Dalio has warned that the US economy is headed for 'stagflation' similar to that of the 1970s. 'I think that most likely what we're going to have is a period of stagflation. And then you have to understand how to build a portfolio that's balanced for that kind of an environment,' Dalio told Yahoo Finance in an interview published on Monday.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Covid
pymnts

Bank Deposits to See 80-Year Decline as Consumers Move Cash Stockpiles

U.S. banks might see deposits decrease for the first time in several decades, The Wall Street Journal wrote Sunday (April 10). The last two months have seen bank analysts cutting their expectations for deposit levels at big banks, with the 24 banks making up the KBW Nasdaq Bank Index, the benchmark, are likely to see a 6% decline in deposits this year.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Daily Mail

Economist claims there's a 90% chance US stock market sunk as low as it will go this year and that S&P 500 could surge by 24% by end of 2022 – but only if inflation or Ukraine war doesn't trigger a recession

An economist has claimed the US stock market has already hit its lowest point for 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine - although that war and soaring inflation could prove him badly wrong. Tom Lee, managing partner at Fundstrat, said that as long as there's no recession due to a continuation...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

4 Signs That a Housing Market Crash Is Coming

Now is a great time to be a home seller but a relatively rough time to be a buyer. Anyone who claims to know exactly when the real estate bubble will burst is not being honest. The theory of supply and demand teaches us that once prices are too high,...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Deutsche Bank
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus: Which states are still giving payments in 2022?

As inflation continues across the U.S., many Americans are still struggling after stimulus payments ended in 2021. While federal checks are no longer happening, some are collecting the last of them through their tax return. In some states, residents may see stimulus checks from the state government. Who will see...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Jim Cramer: Be ready to pounce with cash on hand when market uncertainty settles

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday told investors that they shouldn't rely on optimism as a market strategy, but should still be prepared to act when the market recovers. "I think you can do very well right now in a balanced portfolio that also has a lot of cash on the sidelines. You want to be ready for the moment when things actually get better," the "Mad Money" host said.
STOCKS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
42K+
Followers
84K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy