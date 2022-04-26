ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pandora, Spotify Face Comics’ Costly Copyright Suits (Podcast)

bloomberglaw.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to copyright law, stand-up comedy recordings have generally been treated differently than music recordings. At least, until now. Listen here and subscribe to On The Merits on Apple Podcasts, Spotify,...

news.bloomberglaw.com

Robin Williams
George Carlin
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Ditching NBC for ABC

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
fox40jackson.com

Apple’s ‘pregnant man’ emoji is more ‘corporate hypocrisy,’ says American Family Association VP

The vice president of a pro-family group is calling out “corporate hypocrisy” after Apple unveiled a “pregnant man” emoji, sparking parental outrage over its “woke” agenda. American Family Association Executive Vice President Ed Vitagliano highlighted the “complexity” of gender identity topics on “America’s Newsroom,”...
ARTnews

Japanese Immersive Art Collective Sues California Company for Copyright Infringement

Click here to read the full article. teamLab, a Japanese collective that produces immersive experiences, is currently suing the Museum of Dream Space (MODS) for copyright infringement. The Japanese company’s initial complaint was filed in 2019, and recent court filings released Monday show MODS’ response. Immersive exhibits have been raking in money as shows dedicated to Van Gogh, Leonardo da Vinci, Egon Schiele and Gustav Klimt tour the world. In the case of Van Gogh and Da Vinci at least, organizations are taking advantage of public domain to convert these masters’ paintings into color and light. teamLab has found enormous success in...
The Atlantic

The Atlantic Daily: The TV Shows That Lean Into Black Wealth

Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox. Several recent TV shows focused on Black characters share an obsession with “cash and glamour,” the...
The Atlantic

The Many, Many Beautiful Cartoon Women of Web3

About six months ago, my Twitter feed started getting confusing. I couldn’t tell the NFTs of cartoon women apart. World of Women, which is a collection of illustrated portraits of women, was one of the earliest and splashiest—the one with a film and television deal. Women Rise, which is a collection of illustrated portraits of women, expressed in its “roadmap” a commitment to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals. Boss Beauties, which is a collection of illustrated portraits of women, was the first NFT set to be displayed at the New York Stock Exchange (whatever that means) and then announced a partnership with Barbie. Flower Girls, which is a collection of illustrated portraits of women (with flowers growing out of their heads), raises money for children’s charities. And Fame Lady Squad, which is a collection of illustrated portraits of women, turned out to be orchestrated by men and had to be rebooted under new leadership.
pymnts

Disney Outlines Its Metaverse as 'Next-Generation Storytelling'

Walt Disney is looking to get into the metaverse, a report from LA Times says. The company, known for providing realistic experiences bringing its characters to life in various ways in its parks, will be trying to keep up with the new ways to deal with future strategies, with the new version of the internet blending the real and digital worlds.
BBC

Biff and Chip: Publishers pull 'no longer appropriate' book

A children's book that attracted criticism for describing people wearing turbans and a niqab as unfriendly has been withdrawn from sale. Remaining copies of The Blue Eye - part of the Biff, Chip and Kipper series - have been destroyed by its publisher, Oxford University Press (OUP). The book had...
Elle

BookTok Is Revitalizing the Publishing Industry, and POC Creators Are Leading the Charge

What was the last book that made you cry? Or, better yet, sob? Back in August 2020, content creator Selene Velez’s 223,000 followers on TikTok asked her that same question. In a 27-second video posted to her account @moongirlreads_, she responded with recommendations that included detailed information on how hard each given title made her cry. They Both Die at the End by Adam Silvera (“i stayed up until 2AM to finish it & ended up crying sm i had to change my shirt”) and We Were Liars by E. Lockhart (“i broke down in a parking lot once i finished it left me BROKEN”), to name a few.
