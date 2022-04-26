ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blountville, TN

Hobert “Mike” Michael Bowery

Kingsport Times-News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHobert “Mike” Michael Bowery, 69, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 23, 2022, with his son and daughter-in-law by his side. Mike was born to parents Hobert Marion Bowery and Ruth Cunningham Bowery on March 17, 1953 in Kingsport, Tennessee. Mike grew up in the Blountville area where he would...

www.timesnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
Kingsport Times-News

Alan “Tadpole” Thornton

KINGSPORT - Alan “Tadpole” Thornton, 51, of Kingsport, passed away unexpectedly on April 24, 2022. He was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to all who knew him. Tadpole was a Christian and loved the Lord. He worked at Eastman Chemical Company as an...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Jack Spears

CHURCH HILL - Jack Spears, age 75, of Church Hill, passed away peacefully at his home following an extended illness on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. He was a loving man who enjoyed being around his family and friends. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing and being outdoors. He was a loving father, grandfather, brother and friend, and he will be greatly missed.
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Carl Dany “Don” Quillen

SCOTT COUNTY, VA - Carl Dany “Don” Quillen, 84, of the Copper Creek area of Scott County, VA, passed away on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Nova Health and Rehabilitation Center in Weber City, VA. He was born on March 14, 1938, in Gate City, VA, a son...
SCOTT COUNTY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Jerry Lynn Wilson

DUFFIELD, VA - Jerry Lynn Wilson, 65, of Duffield, VA, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Thursday, April 28th, 2022, with his family by his side. Jerry was born on December 1, 1956, in Ben Hur, VA to Jess & Pinia Wilson. He was the youngest son...
DUFFIELD, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Blountville, TN
Kingsport, TN
Obituaries
Blountville, TN
Obituaries
City
Kingsport, TN
State
Tennessee State
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
Kingsport Times-News

Carl Francisco Meade

Carl Francisco Meade, a proud veteran of the Navy, passed away on Sunday, April 24th, 2022. He was born on a Sunday, almost 96 years ago on August 15, 1926. The son of David and Margaret Meade, with brother Kenneth and sister Boneline, grew up in Nickelsville, VA, a small, humble country town. They resided in a beautiful home his father built, in a large, picturesque green valley with plenty of room to run and play or swim in the creek; the fond memories led him to visit his old homeplace at least every five years. At the age of 16, he enlisted in the Navy, hoping to help his country and to get out and see a little of the world. Carl valued this service highly. As part of this service, he spent a lot of time on the USS Hydrus in the South Pacific. During his service he met and fell in love with Jackie (nee Slaughter) and they were married in 1953. They had a fun, loving nature about them and many of their children's friends liked to visit if not just to be around them. They raised three children, Beau Shadeed, Karla (Bunny)Ball and Gina Grubbs (nee Slaughter).
NICKELSVILLE, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Linda Jo Medlin

KINGSPORT - Linda Jo Medlin, 77 of Kingsport, TN, passed away peacefully at home on Monday April 25, 2022. A native of Kingsport, Linda worked for Eastman Chemical Co. as a graphic artist, and then in Public Relations. She enjoyed her friends, classic cars, and car clubs. She had a huge love of animals and her pets. Linda was an outgoing and loving soul that always had a smile and a kind word for others. Her spirit was a light to the world. She will be missed by many family and friends. She is preceded by both her parents, Kenneth and Willie Culbertson; her sister, Judy Left to cherish her memories are her husband, Wayne Medlin; son, Dale McLean and his wife Michele; stepsons, Gary Medlin and his wife Beth and Danny Medlin and his wife Carla; grandchildren, Ella McLean and Evan McLean, Meghan Mosley, Matt Medlin, Cody Medlin and Jessie Medlin; and three great grandchildren.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Reverend John R. Parrott, Jr.

Reverend John R. Parrott, Jr., age 72, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. John was a graduate of Carson Newman College. He was an ordained minister for 50-plus years. He served as pastor for 25 years, Associational Missionary of Holston Valley Baptist Association for 19 years, and Tennessee Baptist Mission Board for 5 years.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

John Neal Winegar, Sr.

ROGERSVILLE - John Neal Winegar, Sr., age 76, of Rogersville, passed away Sunday, April 24, 2022 at Ballad Holston Valley Medical Center after a period of declining health. Visitation hours will be 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M., Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville. Funeral service will be...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On The Bowery#East Tennessee
Kingsport Times-News

Gracie Skeens

KINGSPORT - Gracie Skeens, 85, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 28, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Carter-Trent Funeral Home.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Hillbilly Gypsies set for Carter Fold return

HILTONS — The Hillbilly Gypsies will stop in Hiltons this weekend for a return performance at the Carter Family Fold. The old-time bluegrass and mountain music band will perform on Saturday at the Carter Fold as part of the historic music venue’s 2022 season of shows. The Hillbilly...
HILTONS, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Connie Monday

Connie Monday passed away on Monday, April 26, 2021. Services will be announced at a later date. Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Monday family.
Kingsport Times-News

Clenis Babb

Clenis Babb passed away Wednesday, 27, 2022. There will be no services at this time. Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.
KINGSPORT, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Kingsport Times-News

Connie Overington

DUFFIELD, VA - Connie Overington, 79, passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022, at the Kingston Center in Duffield, VA. Connie was born in Abingdon, Virginia the daughter of the late Cyrus Overington and Annis (Stance) Overington. She was of the Christian Faith. She is survived by her brother Charles...
DUFFIELD, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy