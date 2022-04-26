Stephen Curry returning to starting lineup?

Anthony Slater: Steph Curry no longer has any minute restriction. Prevailing expectation is he will return to the Warriors starting lineup in Game 5, but Steve Kerr declined to reveal.

Source: Twitter @anthonyVslater

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Warriors' Steph Curry has minutes restriction lifted, but questions loom

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

The Nets have just 6 players with guaranteed contracts for next year: Kevin Durant, Ben Simmons, Joe Harris, Seth Curry, Cam Thomas and Day'Ron Sharpe. They owe these players $144,555,667.

Everyone else is a potential free agent. What's next for Brooklyn?

Jason Dumas @JDumasReports

At some point, possibly on Wednesday, Jordan Poole or Kevon Looney will be removed from the starting lineup when Steph Curry returns to the starting five.

Steph Curry was asked if he will chat with whoever gets taken out the opening unit. pic.twitter.com/gDB38MKNJb – 4:59 PM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Steph Curry no longer has any minute restriction. Prevailing expectation is he will return to the Warriors starting lineup in Game 5, but Steve Kerr declined to reveal.

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Before the Warriors/Nuggets series began, I gave my series prediction. Will Stephen Curry and Draymond Green make my prediction a reality, or will Denver extend the series?

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

NBA’s best from April 25:

– K. Durant: 39 pts, 7 reb, 9 ast

– L. Doncic: 33 pts, 13 reb, +32

– J. Tatum: 29 pts, 5 ast, 9-16 fg

– J. Brunson: 24 pts, 5 reb, 4 ast

– P. Siakam: 23 pts, 10 reb, 7 ast

– Se. Curry: 23 pts, 4 reb, 2 blk

– M. Smart: 20 pts, 5 reb, 11 ast – 10:41 AM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Jayson Tatum had his all-around breakout series. He’s reading the floor so well right now. He sees Seth Curry pinch in to help as he catches it. This is going over the top to Rob Williams if Nic Claxton cheats up. He doesn’t, so it’s off to Grant Williams in the corner office: pic.twitter.com/zGIHPylfl1 – 10:23 AM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

“We look up and Seth Curry or Dragic is boxing out a 7 footer, they playing hard but they just smaller.”

-Durant – 11:03 PM

Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie

I don’t really think any of this is on KD. The Nets were an incredibly flawed team post-Joe Harris injury, post-James Harden trade structurally. Very little chance to defend in the playoffs almost always having three of Drummond, Mills, Dragic, Curry, Kyrie out there. – 9:38 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics win 116-112. Sweep series 4-0.

Tatum – 29/3/5

Brown – 22/8/3

Smart – 20/5/11

Grant – 14 points, 3 blocks

Horford – 13 points

Celtics – 47.2% FGs

Celtics – 14-35 3Ps

Durant – 39/7/9

Curry – 23 points

Irving – 20 points

Nets – headed home for the summer – 9:36 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

#Celtics sweep #Nets with a 116-112 win, win the four games by 18 points. But they were the better team. Tatum 29, J. Brown 22, Smart 20, GWilliams 14, Horford 13; Durant 39, Curry 23, Irving 20, Claxton 13 (1-for-11 FT).

BOS plays MIL-CHI winner with home-court advantage

BOS plays MIL-CHI winner with home-court advantage – 9:34 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

Brooklyn gets swept. The Nets are in a tough situation. KD, Kyrie, Simmons, Joe Harris, Seth Curry make $140+M combined.

Patty Mills can opt out. Drummond, Bruce Brown, Claxton, Blake Griffin, Aldridge, Dragic are all free agents.

Rockets control their draft for 5 more years. – 9:33 PM

Mike Lynch @SportInfo247

Every Sixers fan thrilled to flip channels at half and see al horford drill a 3 and then Seth curry also hit a 3. Good times

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Timeout, Celtics: Kevin Durant shoots over Grant Williams to make this a 90-84 game. Durant has 29, Seth Curry has 20, but nothing offensively from Bruce Brown tonight. Kyrie has 13 on 3-of-8 FG – 8:59 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics lead 90-78 after three

Tatum – 24/3/5

Brown – 16 points

Grant – 14 points

Smart – 10/2/11

Celtics – 47.8% FGs

Celtics – 11-29 3Ps

Celtics – 10 TOs

Durant – 27 points, 6 assists

Curry – 16 points

Claxton – 10 points

Nets – 48.2% FGs

Nets – 8-26 3Ps

Nets – 9 TOs – 8:55 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

#Celtics leading #Nets 90-78 after 3Q. Tatum 24, J. Brown 16, GWilliams 14, Smart 10, White 9; Durant 27 (8-19 FG), Curry 16, Irving 13, Claxton 13 (1-11 FTs). – 8:53 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

The Celtics offense is now hunting Curry. – 8:40 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Foul watch:

Boston

Theis – 4

Horford – 3

Tatum – 3

Brooklyn

Durant – 3

Curry – 3

Dragic – 3 – 8:27 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics lead 58-50 at the half

Tatum – 12 points, 5 assists

Brown – 12 points

Grant – 12 points

Smart – 7 assists

Celtics – 43.5% FGs

Celtics – 8-21 3Ps

Celtics – 8 TOs

Durant – 20 points

Curry – 10 points

Irving – 7 points

Nets – 51.4% FGs

Nets – 6-15 3Ps

Nets – 7 TOs – 8:07 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Grant Williams with another 3 and the #Celtics go to the break with a 58-50 lead. GWilliams 12, J. Brown 12, Tatum 12; Durant 20, Curry 10, Irving 7. – 8:05 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

That Seth Curry 3 off a KD dish caps a 10-3 run. The #Nets – who trailed by ten – have cut a 42-34 deficit to one. #Celtics

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Nets finding space offensively now with Mills and Curry out there together and Brown off the floor. That’s left Claxton guarding Tatum with KD on 3 fouls. – 7:55 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Timeout, Celtics: Kevin Durant goes coast-to-coast then dishes to Seth Curry, who hits a corner 3 to make this a 45-44 game. Celtics still lead with 3:29 to go in Q2.

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Seth Curry, who is playing on a bad ankle, has been hauling ass up and down the floor and scrambling on defense. He hits a corner 3 to make it a 45-44 Celtics lead with 3:29 left.

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Great closeout by Grant in transition to block the Curry three.

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Seth Curry's 3 ties the game at 30. 10 left in the first half.

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Ballsy move to put Seth Curry back in the game with 3 fouls at the top of the 2nd quarter.

Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman

Am I crazy for thinking that a group of Blake, Curry, Dragic and Kyrie playing together might be the worst defensive lineup in recent playoff history?

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Foul count:

Seth Curry – 3

Kevin Durant – 2

Goran Dragic – 2

Andre Drummond – 1

Celtics – 3 – 7:21 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Timeout, Brooklyn: The Celtics lead, 15-12, with Nic Claxton going to the line for 2 FTs. Fouls have been interesting to watch. Nets have to adjust and have been undisciplined with unnecessary fouling in the past. Curry likely on the bench until midway through Q2-Q3 w/3 fouls

Steve Popper @StevePopper

5:24 in and we have 3 fouls on Curry, 2 on Durant and Horford. 15-12 Celtics at the first timeout.

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Kevin Durant has 7 early points, but the officials have a quick whistle. The Nets have been whistled for 6 fouls here at the 7:20 mark: 3 for Curry, 2 for Durant and 1 for Drummond.

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Seth Curry is replaced by Goran Dragic, who is running point. #Nets

Abby Chin @tvabby

Wow! Three quick fouls on Seth Curry less than four minutes into the game. Curry heads to the bench. Goran Dragic checks in.

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

#Nets owner Joe Tsai was out of his seat on that second Seth Curry foul. Now he's been whistled for his third seconds later, out after just three minutes.

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Wow Seth Curry was just whistled for his 3rd foul here less than 4 minutes into the first quarter. Nash left Curry in the game after two early fouls and he got burned.

John Karalis @John_Karalis

5 team fouls on Brooklyn. C's taking penalty ft's over the final 8:11. 3 fouls on Seth Curry.

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

Seth Curry committed two fouls and the Nets subbed in Mills but Bruce Brown came out. Swore that had to be a mistake. And then on the next play, Curry called for his third.

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Third foul in 3:49 for Seth Curry. Not sure why Nash left him in after the second foul. #Celtics #Nets

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Seth Curry has three fouls in as many minutes. In comes Goran Dragic.

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Three quick fouls on Seth Curry — 3:49 into the game.

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Two early fouls for Seth Curry.

Patty Mills in for him. Steve Nash also pulled Andre Drummond for Nic Claxton less than four minutes into the game. – 7:10 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Seth Curry's got 2 fouls at the 8:24 mark in the first quarter. Here come Patty Mills and Nic Claxton.

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

Celtics at Nets – Barclay’s Center – April 25, 2022 – Game 4 Starters

Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, Theis

Brooklyn – Kyrie Irving, Seth Curry, Bruce Brown, Kevin Durant, Andre Drummond

OUT: Boston: None Brooklyn: Simmons, Harris pic.twitter.com/ME1KfuCeN9 – 6:34 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Nets starters for Game 4: Irving, Curry, Durant, Brown and Drummond

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

#Nets starters: Irving, Curry, Brown, Durant and Drummond

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics starters tonight:

Daniel Theis

Al Horford

Jayson Tatum

Jaylen Brown

Marcus Smart

Nets starters:

Andre Drummond

Kevin Durant

Bruce Brown

Seth Curry

Kyrie Irving – 6:31 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

The #Nets starters for tonight's Game 4 vs. the #Celtics: Irving, Curry, Durant, Brown and Drummond. As expected.

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

I wrote on why it's time for the Warriors to start Stephen Curry and go all-in on their three-guard lineup:

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

Behind clutch defense from Draymond Green and 80 combined points from Steph Curry, Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson, the Warriors sealed a 3-0 lead over the Nuggets. Here's the top photos from …

Anthony Slater: Steph Curry played 37 minutes tonight. Minutes restriction basically lifted. It feels like a near guarantee he will return to the starting lineup in Game 5 on Wednesday in SF.

Anthony Slater: Steph Curry will come off the bench for a fourth straight game. Same starters for Warriors: Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney. They'll try to sweep with Curry as a reserve the entire series.

Anthony Slater: Steve Kerr said Steph Curry's "very close" to having an unlimited minute restriction. Played 31 in Game 3. Unlimited would mean a return to the starting lineup. Kerr not revealing his starters pregame.