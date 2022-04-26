DeMarcus Cousins fined for kicking towels into the stands

Mark Medina: The NBA fines Nuggets center DeMarcus Cousins $15,000 “for kicking towels in the spectator stands” during Game 4 vs Warriors

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

Michael Singer @msinger

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Michael Singer @msinger

DeMarcus Cousins asked about those who call Joker an “analytical MVP,” calls them “casuals.”

“It’s a lot of experts on Twitter.” – 3:10 PM