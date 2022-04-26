ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

DeMarcus Cousins fined for kicking towels into the stands

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M8XWD_0fKt7EAv00

Mark Medina: The NBA fines Nuggets center DeMarcus Cousins $15,000 “for kicking towels in the spectator stands” during Game 4 vs Warriors

Source: Twitter @MarkG_Medina

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1

Before every Nuggets’ game, the NBA should get ahead of itself and automatically deduct 15-25G from DeMarcus Cousins’ pay… – 6:34 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Denver Nuggets center DeMarcus Cousins has been fined $15,000 for kicking towels into the spectator stands, the league announced today. – 3:42 PM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

Denver Nuggets center DeMarcus Cousins has been fined $15,000 for kicking towels into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations. – 3:38 PM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Denver’s DeMarcus Cousins has been fined 15k for kicking towels into the stands. It happened during the second quarter. – 3:38 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

DeMarcus Cousins was fined $15,000 for kicking towels into the stands with 7:27 remaining in the second quarter of the Nuggets’ Game 4 win over the Warriors. – 3:37 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

DeMarcus Cousins has been fined $15K for kicking towels into the stands in the 2nd quarter of Game 4, NBA just announced. – 3:37 PM

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

DeMarcus Cousins has been fined $15,000 by the NBA for kicking towels into the stands – 3:33 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

DeMarcus Cousins has been fined $15,000 for kicking towels into the stands in Game 4. pic.twitter.com/xZw26sI5pu3:33 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kFKwY_0fKt7EAv00

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

Nuggets center DeMarcus Cousins has been fined $15,000 for kicking towels into the spectator stands during Game 4, NBA says. – 3:32 PM

Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt

The NBA playoff fines keep coming. Nuggets center DeMarcus Cousins docked $15K for kicking towels into the stands. pic.twitter.com/N1sKk78oKS3:31 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

DeMarcus Cousins fined $15,000. pic.twitter.com/5rhw82ytg53:31 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nnpbe_0fKt7EAv00

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

The NBA fines Nuggets center DeMarcus Cousins $15,000 “for kicking towels in the spectator stands” during Game 4 vs Warriors – 3:31 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

DeMarcus Cousins asked about those who call Joker an “analytical MVP,” calls them “casuals.”

“It’s a lot of experts on Twitter.” – 3:10 PM

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Kendrick Perkins Takes A Big Shot At Ben Simmons: “He Is That Pretty Girl That Is Single, And Everybody Is Wondering Why She’s Single, It’s Because She Smokes Cigarettes.”

Former NBA player-turned-analyst Kendrick Perkins didn't hold anything back against Ben Simmons after the Australian player decided to sit for Game 4 of the Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics first-round series on Monday night. That decision upset a lot of people who instantly attacked Simmons for 'running away' from a...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Basketball
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Basketball
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
The Spun

ESPN Releases Statement On Kirk Herbstreit Situation

Kirk Herbstreit announced on Monday that he will not attend this year’s NFL Draft because doctors discovered a blood clot in his system. After Herbstreit shared the news on Twitter, ESPN posted a statement supporting the College GameDay anchor. “While we will miss Kirk at the NFL Draft, we...
NFL
The Big Lead

Charles Barkley Responds to Kevin Durant's Social Media Attacks

Charles Barkley and the Inside the NBA crew addressed the ongoing war of words/tweets/Instagram stories they've had with Kevin Durant. Specifically Barkley went at Durant for singling him out for his Houston Rockets days. Here's the segment:. Barkley is correct that he could bring up Durant's time with the Oklahoma...
NBA
thebrag.com

NBA Youngboy’s message on Instagram has fans worried for him

NBA Youngboy recently posted a message to his Instagram story that has fans worried about both his physical and mental health. NBA Youngboy fans are worried about the artist’s mental health after he posted a saddening message on his Instagram story. Fans in his comments seemed worried and offered consolation and comforting words for the young artist.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demarcus Cousins
NBA Analysis Network

Huge Bombshell Update Reveals Potential Return For Pelicans’ Zion Williamson

The New Orleans Pelicans are giving the Phoenix Suns all that they can handle in their first-round series in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. New Orleans had to win two games in the NBA Play-In Tournament just to qualify for the postseason field, defeating the San Antonio Spurs and LA Clippers. They have had that success even without young star Zion Williamson on the court.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steve Kerr has praise for Nuggets' DeMarcus Cousins after first round playoff series

Although the Golden State Warriors were able to eliminate the Denver Nuggets in game five of their first-round playoff series on Wednesday, it didn’t come easy. After extending the series with a victory in game four, the Nuggets held on to an eight-point lead to start the fourth quarter on Tuesday at Chase Center in game five. Along with reigning Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic, former Warriors big DeMarcus Cousins caused problems for Golden State in the frontcourt.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Look: Gilbert Arenas’ Comment On Steph Curry Going Viral

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry has been a deadly sixth man off the bench as he continues to work his way back up to full minutes. In Curry’s absence, rising-star Jordan Poole has emerged as a productive starting option — helping the Warriors to a commanding 3-1 series lead over the Denver Nuggets.
NBA
KRON4 News

Warriors advance to second round with win over Nuggets

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Golden State Warriors punched their ticket to the second round of the NBA Playoffs Wednesday night with a 102-98 victory over the Denver Nuggets. Stephen Curry and Gary Payton II made clutch shots down the stretch to seal the win for Golden State. The game was close throughout, as neither […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Fines#Warriors Source#League Operations
Yardbarker

Draymond Green's Viral Quote About Nikola Jokic

The Golden State Warriros defeated the Denver Nuggets by a score of 102-98 on Wednesday evening at Chase Center in California. The win advances the Warriors to the second-round of the playoffs, and sends the Nuggets home for the offseason. After the game, All-Star forward Draymond Green had high praise...
DENVER, CO
fadeawayworld.net

Chris Webber Shares The Story Of Michael Jordan Sitting On His Ferrari While Smoking A Cigar And Asking The Bullets Who Was Going To Guard Him In The Game: “We Let Him Down And All Pointed At Calbert.”

Michael Jordan was one of the most confident players in the history of the NBA. While Jordan's talent was otherworldly, it was his confidence and self-belief that helped make him the greatest player in NBA history. There was no player that Jordan feared, and he walked into any and every...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NBC Sports

Losing Iguodala at least one week 'huge loss' for Warriors

Warriors forward Andre Iguodala has been ruled out for Wednesday night's Game 5 matchup in Golden State's first-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets. This isn't the first game he has missed this series, and it won't be the last he misses in these playoffs. Iguodala has been ruled out...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

102K+
Followers
148K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy