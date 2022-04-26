Chef Jose Andrade, 4/26/22 - YoHibachi

Hola Amigas y Amigos, As we are gearing up for Summer, I have had time to spend with family and enjoy some memorable food, laughs, and memories. Growing up, I remember making tortillas with my grandmother, and during the holidays, my siblings would come together for the labor-intensive tamales hand-made in corn husks. These memories will live in my memory forever as a time when my Mexican roots were shared with my siblings and me. This week I am going to share a family recipe and hope you enjoy it as much as we do.

3 DAYS AGO