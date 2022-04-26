Chef Jose Andrade, 4/26/22 - YoHibachi

In the kitchen today, we welcome Owner and Executive Chef, Cong Pan from Kochi Sushi & Steakhouse. He shows us how to make Chicken Teriyaki. Cut chicken breast into 2 thin pieces. Cut onions, peppers, and broccoli into bite sizes. Oil pan and grill chicken until fully cooked. Sautee onions...
Hola Amigas y Amigos, As we are gearing up for Summer, I have had time to spend with family and enjoy some memorable food, laughs, and memories. Growing up, I remember making tortillas with my grandmother, and during the holidays, my siblings would come together for the labor-intensive tamales hand-made in corn husks. These memories will live in my memory forever as a time when my Mexican roots were shared with my siblings and me. This week I am going to share a family recipe and hope you enjoy it as much as we do.
Looking for a classic dinner that’s easy to make? My country style pork chops are so easy to cook up for dinner that from start to finish you could have a delicious dinner on the table in under an hour!. INGREDIENTS. 4 bone in pork chops. 4 russet potatoes,...
Jailhouse rice is a creamy rice casserole recipe full of ground beef and sausage. It's a southern recipe that's like the south in your mouth!. This easy Jailhouse rice casserole recipe can be a main dish or side dish. If you're not a fan of Italian sauce, you could double the ground meat and omit it. Rock on.
Chef Bart Hutchins only wishes he grew up on the chicken and waffles he serves at Beuchert’s Saloon: a plate of homemade waffles scented with vanilla and topped with two freshly fried chicken thighs, house-made bacon jam, candied pecans seasoned with sage, maple syrup, and powdered sugar. A marriage of sweet and savory, of crisp and tender, it’s nostalgia to the max. But this hearty breakfast recipe isn’t his mom’s, but rather his mentor’s: Hutchins inherited the dish from Beuchert’s chef-owner Andrew Markert, who wasn’t just the first to give Hutchins a job upon his arrival in Washington, but was also the first to suffuse the saloon with high-end rustic appeal.
Yotam’s take on the first of the new season’s veg: garlicky spring greens in tahini dressing, aubergine- and halloumi-stuffed tortillas, and a layered bean-and-bread pudding. There are lots (and lots) of things I love about vegetables. One of them is their versatility. Take green leaves. On one hand,...
Sure, maybe apple pie is the quintessential "as American as" food, but offered the choice between a soggy slice of pie and one of these classic American sandwiches, which would you choose? Yeah, the Philly cheesesteak, right? We thought so. Chef and recipe developer Michelle McGlinn has been smitten with these excellent East Coast eats since her teenage years: "I visited Philadelphia when I was looking at colleges and sought out Philly cheesesteaks when I went, so I based this [recipe] off of what I had there."
An empada is a stuffed dough that comes with various fillings – from cheese to beef to seafood to vegetables – and is a popular street food in Brazil. In other Latin American countries, similar foods are known as empanadas. This Brazilian empada recipe has a ground beef...
"These avocado halves are stuffed with perfectly seasoned ground chicken," says Rachel Maser, mom of four and founder/creator of the clean eating blog, Clean Food Crush®. "But the real star of the show is the homemade chipotle salsa drizzled on top. Your salsa is smoky, sweet and tangy thanks to a few secret ingredients (chipotle in adobo plus a fresh orange). This salsa is what takes these stuffed avocados to the next level!"
Here’s a dish inspired by an O’Charley’s side dish we had a few years ago. I figured I could make a reasonable facsimile thereof, and I was right. The easy vegetarian recipe is a combination of fresh vegetables, a roasted red pepper sauce and orzo. This hearty...
A local Mexican restaurant served a chicken and vegetable dish that we loved. Sadly, the restaurant didn’t survive the pandemic, but I figured out a pretty close version of the chicken recipe that uses a California raw veggie mix (carrots, broccoli, cauliflower) and off-the-shelf queso cheese dip. As with...
There's so many ways to whip up a delightful meal with chicken as a main ingredient. For today's lunch I made yummy soft shell chicken tacos. This recipe is simple to make and it seriously only takes a mere fifteen minutes to whip together. It's great for weeknight meals and weekend socials. And if you're having issues finding fresh chicken, you can use canned chicken for this recipe.
On this episode of Pop Kitchen, Susie Bulloch from Hey Grill Hey shows us how to grill a flank steak seasoned in a delicious cilantro-lime marinade—the perfect recipe for your next Taco Tuesday night or summer BBQ!. Make the marinade. Combine all marinade ingredients in a large blender jar....
Watch: How to Make Trap Kitchen's Philly Cheesesteak Mac. Do you ever wonder what Snoop Dogg is snacking on when he has the munchies all day? Well, Trap Kitchen founders Malachi Jenkins and Roberto Smith are here to tell us. Philly Cheesesteak Mac. Ingredients:. 2 cups milk. 8 oz cream...
Every year, my family and I make a trip to the San Juan Islands in northern Washington. One thing we always do is go shrimping, and these crispy shrimp burgers are something we always make with our catch. Not only are these burgers incredibly easy to make, they are also packed with flavor, and every single person who has ever tried them loves them!
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Chef Manuel Carbajal from The River Steakhouse at Eagle Mountain Casino in Porterville visited Great Day to prepare some delicious food. 6 slices Filet Mignon, each about 1/2 pound and cut about 1 1/2 inches thick. Salt and pepper. 1/3 cup (6 tablespoons) butter. 1...
