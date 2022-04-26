ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Republican candidates for U.S. Senate seat say they'll hold the line on taxes

By WCBE 90.5FM
wcbe.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are seven candidates in Ohio’s Republican US Senate primary – five have raised and spent millions. And while social issues have dominated those campaigns, money and taxes are important issues that the winner will deal with as a potential US Senator. The five leading candidates have...

www.wcbe.org

WABE

The top 10 Senate races that are most likely to flip to the other party

The landscape has shifted. When President Biden took office, it was widely believed that Republicans had a strong chance of taking back the House but, thanks to a friendly map for Democrats, the Senate was more competitive. It was possible, if not likely, that Democrats — who control the Senate,...
The Independent

Democratic Party chair rips ‘maggot-infested’ Tom Cotton and ‘fascism’ of GOP

The chair of the Democratic Party went on the attack and told voters that the Republican Party’s embrace of “fraud, fear and fascism” should not be rewarded with a return to power in Washington.DNC chair Jamie Harrison made the comments during an appearance on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, taking specific aim at GOP Sen Tom Cotton of Arkansas whose criticism of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson was widely criticised as cheap and based on a willful misreading of her past work.A number of Republican senators, including Mr Cotton, went after the judge for her sentencing record in cases of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Saginaw News

Meet the Republican candidate for governor who isn’t pro-Trump

Most of the 10 Republican candidates running for governor in Michigan claim to be the most conservative candidate and the biggest Donald Trump supporter of the bunch. Markey is one of the lesser known candidates on the ballot. The 38-year-old Grand Haven financial adviser just jumped into the race a few months ago, but gathered more petitions signatures than any candidate outside of Tudor Dixon and Perry Johnson.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KCCI.com

3 Democrats running for US Senate in June 7 Primary

Three Democrats and two Republicans are all hoping to represent Iowans in the U.S. Senate. KCCI Political Analyst Dennis Goldford says independent voters will be crucial: "What will previous independent supporters of senator Grassley do? Will they vote for a new face even if it's a democrat, or will they continue to support senator grassley even though he's been in the senate for for almost 40 years already at this particular point?"
IOWA STATE
Cleveland.com

As GOP Senate campaign hits new lows, Ohioans are the losers: Brent Larkin

CLEVELAND -- Selling your soul to Donald Trump comes with a no-return policy. So Mike Gibbons, Josh Mandel and Jane Timken won’t be able to buy theirs back. The former president played them for fools, rewarding their loyalty with a stab-in-the-back endorsement of venture capitalist J.D. Vance in Ohio’s Republican Party primary for Rob Portman’s U.S. Senate seat.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio Senate poll: Vance surges to lead after Trump endorsement

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Donald Trump’s support seems to be making the difference for JD Vance, according to the first independent poll of Ohio’s Republican U.S. Senate race after the former president endorsed Vance. A Fox News poll conducted last week shows Vance with 23% of likely voters, although more voters (25%) are still undecided. […]
OHIO STATE
The Independent

Nearly 60 per cent of US voters would back independent candidate over Biden or Trump, poll finds

A moderate independent or third-party presidential candidate could garner support from nearly six in ten Americans if voters are faced with a rematch between Joe Biden and Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election.According to a newly-released survey of 1,966 registered voters conducted by Harvard University’s Centre for American Political Studies and Harris Poll, 58 per cent of respondents — including 47 per cent of Republicans, 60 per cent of Democrats, and 71 per cent of registered independents — said they would consider a “moderate independent candidate” in the 2024 election if faced with a repeat of the choice they...
The Atlantic

Trump’s Endorsements Might Be the GOP’s Kryptonite

The good thing about having a narcissistic sociopath as the de facto head of the Republican Party is that he thinks he’s on the ballot even if he isn’t technically on the presidential ballot. Donald Trump is using the 2022 midterms as a way to show himself as the kingmaker he believes he is, and this may be the best thing to happen to the Democrats since Trump helped elect two Democratic senators in the state of Georgia. Trump’s endorsements are a mess, chockablock with badly vetted people he knows from television. As Republican hopefuls go to Mar-a-Lago to kiss the ring and beg for an endorsement, Trump continues to behave in his usual odd and chaotic way. Explaining to an adviser why he was weighing in on the Pennsylvania-senate primary, per the The Washington Post, Trump said, “I’m a gambler.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Fox News Poll: Vance moves into top spot in Ohio GOP senate primary

Support for author J.D. Vance has doubled in the Ohio Republican senate primary race, catapulting him ahead of earlier frontrunners former Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel and businessman Mike Gibbons -- although many voters remain undecided or uncertain about their vote. That’s according to a Fox News survey of Ohio voters...
OHIO STATE
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE

