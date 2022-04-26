ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tigers' Akil Baddoo: Out of lineup

 2 days ago

Baddoo will sit Tuesday against the Twins. Baddoo hits the bench even with...

CBS Sports

White Sox's Johnny Cueto: Looks sharp

Cueto allowed one hit and no walks while striking out six across four innings Thursday with Triple-A Charlotte. He did not factor into the decision. Cueto made his second appearance with Charlotte, and he looked much sharper than in his first outing with the club. Despite the strong performance, Cueto still threw only 45 pitches, so he is far from fully stretched out. Currently on a minor-league deal, Cueto could make an impact with the White Sox at some point this season, but he'll likely need to build his arm strength with a few more appearances in the minors prior to doing so.
CHICAGO, IL
Eye On Annapolis

Baysox Shutout Richmond in Revenge Game

The Bowie Baysox logged their second shutout win of the season on Wednesday night, sailing past the Richmond Flying Squirrels 10-0. After suffering their largest shutout loss since 2018 the previous night, Bowie rode the pitching of Ryan Watson, Adam Stauffer, and Logan Gillaspie to the win. On the offense, Bowie got a key hit from Cody Roberts to open the scoring, as well as later home runs by Gunnar Henderson and Jordan Westburg.
RICHMOND, VA
CBS Sports

Royals' Kyle Isbel: Hits two-run single in extra frame

Isbel went 2-for-4 with a walk and two RBI during Thursday's 5-2 win over the White Sox. The rookie made an instant impact after being called up from Triple-A Omaha, helping to seal the win in extra innings. He rejoins the majors due in large part to Adalberto Mondesi's (knee) trip to the injured list, but he's displayed an explosive bat in the minors and could provide much-needed depth to an outfield dominated by right-handed hitters. Mondesi's injury appears to be a season-ender, so Isbel will probably remain on the roster and see time against opposing righties.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Chris Paddack
The Spun

Infamous Yankees Letter Has Leaked: MLB World Reacts

On Tuesday, SNY insider Andy Martino released a detailed summary of MLB commissioner Rob Manfred’s infamous letter to the New York Yankees. The Yankees filed a motion for the court to reverse its ruling to have Manfred’s letter to Brian Cashman unsealed. Last week, the Second Circuit Appeals Court rejected the Yankees’ appeal.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock: Records loss in pitching duel

Whitlock (1-1) recorded the loss, allowing four hits, a run and two walks while striking out two over three innings in Thursday's 1-0 loss to the Blue Jays. The loss can't be blamed on Whitlock, as the game's only run was unearned thanks to an error by Christian Arroyo that allowed Lourdes Gurriel to advance. His subsequent walk to Raimel Tapia moved Gurriel into scoring position. and Kirk's two-out single brought in the run. The Red Sox's bats are ice-cold currently, so although the team's bullpen aptly kept the Blue Jays in check while utilizing five pitchers after Whitlock, run support has been hard to come by recently. Whitlock earned the spot start due to Tanner Houck's (personal) vaccination status, which prohibits him from playing in Canada.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Romy Gonzalez: Strikeouts piling up

Gonzalez has struck out at a 38.9 percent clip and has a .311 wOBA across 54 plate appearances with Triple-A Charlotte. Swing and miss has been a part of Gonzalez's profile consistently as he has risen through the minors, though his struggles to make contact have been at an extreme to begin the 2022 season. He's struck out multiple times in seven of his 13 starts, and he also has only three extra-base hits. It's too small of a sample to draw conclusions about Gonzalez's chances to make an impact at the big-league level this season, but the 25-year-old has not had an ideal start to the campaign.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Royals' Andrew Benintendi: Extends hitting streak to 10 games

Benintendi went 2-for-3 with two RBI, a double and walk in Thursday's 5-2 win over the White Sox. Along with his RBI double, Benintendi's sacrifice fly scored Cam Gallagher in the sixth inning to give the Royals a 2-0 lead. The left-fielder provided the bulk of Kansas City's offense in the victory and has now recorded a hit in 10 straight games. He's currently slashing .393/.433/.492 over 118 plate appearances.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

White Sox's Aaron Bummer: Records loss in extra innings

Bummer (0-1) recorded the loss, allowing a hit, three runs and two walks with two strikeouts over 1.2 innings in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Royals. Although Liam Hendricks (back) is the team's incumbent closer, Bummer is next in line, although his four holds indicate his utility as a set-up man. If Hendricks' back injury lingers, Bummer should continue to show up in save situations, although his overall fantasy value in Chicago's bullpen is somewhat limited.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Drives in both runs Monday

O'Neill went 1-for-4 with a two-run single in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Mets. Max Scherzer and Miles Mikolas put on a pitching duel for most of the game. O'Neill was able to open the scoring in the eighth with a two-run single off Trevor May, but the Mets rallied for the win in the ninth. O'Neill's been solid from a run-production standpoint with 10 RBI and eight runs scored through 14 contests. He's added a home run, two doubles and two stolen bases while posting a .216/.300/.314 slash line.
MLB
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Steals base, scores twice in win

O'Neill went 0-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and two runs scored in Wednesday's 10-5 win over the Mets. O'Neill went hitless for the fifth time in his last seven games, but he was still able to cross the place for the first time since April 20. The outfielder has gotten into a bit of a slump, dropping his slash line to .186/.275/.271 with a home run, 10 RBI, three stolen bases and 10 runs scored through 69 plate appearances this season. With Lars Nootbaar optioned to Triple-A Memphis earlier in the week, O'Neill's starting role in left field should continue to be safe as he works to get back on track.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rockies' Sam Hilliard: Reaches base three times

Hilliard went 1-for-2 with two walks, a triple and an RBI on Thursday against the Phillies. Hilliard led off the third inning with a triple but was ultimately stranded there. However, he still had a productive day after grounding into a fielder's choice in the seventh frame to deliver the team's only run of the contest. Hilliard is stuck in a fourth outfielder role, though he has drawn seven starts in the last 14 games -- in part due to injuries to Garrett Hampson (hand) and more recently Kris Bryant (back). He hasn't taken much advantage of that opportunity, as he has only six hits across 23 at-bats with three RBI and three runs scored.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Royals' Brad Keller: Solid seven innings in no-decision

Keller (0-2) didn't factor into the decision during Thursday's 5-2 win over the White Sox, allowing three hits and a home run with three strikeouts in seven innings. Keller recorded his longest stint of the season on the mound, and aside from surrendering a homer to Leury Garcia in the sixth, the 26-year-old put together a solid outing, throwing no more than 15 pitches in any of his seven innings. Keller's performance lowered his ERA to 2.19 for the season, although his first win has eluded him due to a lack of run support.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Reinstated from paternity list

Hicks (personal) was reinstated from the paternity list Friday. Hicks was away from the team for three games following the birth of his child, but he'll be available for Friday's series opener in Kansas City. The 32-year-old is hitting .273 with a homer, six runs, four RBI and two stolen bases this year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Rangers' Kole Calhoun: Moves to leadoff

Calhoun batted leadoff and went 0-for-4 in Thursday's 3-2 loss to Houston. Calhoun slotted in the leadoff spot for the second consecutive game, both coming against right-handers. That had been Brad Miller's job, but a 4-for-31 stretch has him at the lower end of the order. Calhoun, who has gone 2-for-9 atop the order, is hitting .184/.204/.420 through 51 plate appearances. Against lefties, Marcus Semien leads off while the lefty-hitting Calhoun is typically on the bench.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Rangers' Matt Bush: Saddled with loss

Bush (0-1) allowed two runs on one hit and a hit batsman while striking out one over the eighth inning, taking the loss Thursday against Astros. The teams were locked in a pitchers' duel, with the scored tied at one apiece entering the eighth. Bush has been an important late-inning asset for Texas, but after hitting a batter, the right-hander served up a two-run home run to Kyle Tucker. It was the fourth time in eight outings that the Bush allowed runs.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Sports

Royals' Scott Barlow: Records second win

Barlow (2-0) earned the win Thursday pitching a scoreless inning during which he allowed one walk and recorded one strikeout against the White Sox. Barlow snagged the win after the Royals' offensive explosion in extra innings. The lack of offense up to that point neutralized what was otherwise a standout performance from Brad Keller, who allowed only three hits in seven innings. Barlow is still the Royals' first choice for saves despite a challenge from Josh Staumont, who has recorded two saves this season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Edwardsville Intelligencer

Funkhouser wins No. 700; top-ranked Tigers 21-0

Edwardsville coach Tim Funkhouser doesn't put much thought into the personal milestones he's hit throughout his baseball coaching career. That's why, when the Tigers beat Southwestern Conference rival Belleville West 11-0 in a six-inning game on Thursday to give Funkhouser his 700 th win with EHS, he could only think about everyone around him. "It's a collective whole of the players, the coaches, the administrators, the boosters and everyone else involved," Funkhouser said. "I've never looked at it as my wins, but as a collective whole."
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Yardbarker

Twins run over sloppy Tigers for 7th straight win

After blundering away the game Tuesday night, the shoddy Detroit defense was at it again Thursday as they committed four errors and got walloped by the Twins 7-1. Minnesota, winners of seven straight, broke open the game in the fifth inning thanks to two errors and then Carlos Correa roping bases-clearing double to the fence in left-center field.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

White Sox's Leury Garcia: Records first homer

Garcia went 1-for-3 with a solo home run Thursday against the Royals. Garcia has struggled to crack the lineup since Josh Harrison returned from a shoulder injury, as he's started only one of three games since. However, he provided one of Chicago's few offensive bright spots Thursday when he hit a solo home run in the sixth inning to record his first long ball of the season. Though Garcia provides valuable versatility from a defensive perspective, he has just five hits across 46 plate appearances, so he isn't necessarily pushing for a return to consistent playing time.
CHICAGO, IL

