Tigers' Akil Baddoo: Out of lineup

Edwardsville coach Tim Funkhouser doesn't put much thought into the personal milestones he's hit throughout his baseball coaching career.
That's why, when the Tigers beat Southwestern Conference rival Belleville West 11-0 in a six-inning game on Thursday to give Funkhouser his 700 th win with EHS, he could only think about everyone around him.
"It's a collective whole of the players, the coaches, the administrators, the boosters and everyone else involved," Funkhouser said. "I've never looked at it as my wins, but as a collective whole."
