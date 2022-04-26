ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heat's Gabe Vincent: Set to play Tuesday

Vincent (toe) will be available for Tuesday night's Game 5 against the Hawks. As expected, Vincent...

NBA Analysis Network

Huge Bombshell Update Reveals Potential Return For Pelicans’ Zion Williamson

The New Orleans Pelicans are giving the Phoenix Suns all that they can handle in their first-round series in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. New Orleans had to win two games in the NBA Play-In Tournament just to qualify for the postseason field, defeating the San Antonio Spurs and LA Clippers. They have had that success even without young star Zion Williamson on the court.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

Suns' Deandre Ayton: Hits for 22 in Thursday's win

Ayton accumulated 22 points (10-12 FG, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 40 minutes during Thursday's 115-109 win over the Pelicans. It was the fourth time in six games against the Pels that Ayton scored more than 20 points. The fourth-year center averaged 20.5 points, 9.8 boards, 2.5 assists and 1.2 blocks in the first round, and he'll take plenty of momentum into a second-round clash with the Mavericks beginning Monday in Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Posts double-double in Game 6 loss

Gobert ended with 10 points (3-6 FG, 4-4 FT) and 12 rebounds in 36 minutes during Thursday's 98-96 loss to Dallas. Gobert's day began in unfortunate fashion when a bee sting led to some facial swelling, though the incident didn't appear to affect his play on the court. The All-Star center did his usual heavy lifting on the boards, leading all players with 12 rebounds, but he was quiet offensively and didn't produce any defensive stats for the second time in the series. Gobert again proved to be one of the league's elite big men during the campaign, though his playoff numbers largely fell below those he posted during the regular season.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Nears triple-double in Game 6 win

Doncic produced 24 points (8-21 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and two steals over 42 minutes during Thursday's 98-96 win over the Jazz. Doncic produced his lowest scoring output of the three games in the series in which he played, but he registered his highest assist total and made an impact on the defensive end with a pair of blocks and steals. He and Jalen Brunson each scored 24 points for Dallas, and two other Mavericks players scored at least 18. That type of scoring balance could be necessary in the team's next series, as Dallas will face off against Phoenix, who owned the NBA's top record during the regular season. Doncic played in only one game versus Phoenix during the regular season, putting up a 28/8/8 line but shooting just 9-for-23 from the field in a Jan. 20 loss.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Suns' Devin Booker: Quiet in Thursday's return

Booker closed with 13 points (5-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and three assists in 32 minutes during Thursday's 115-109 victory over the Pelicans. It certainly wasn't the kind of performance fans have come to expect from Booker, but he made a contribution after missing the prior three games with a hamstring injury. The 25-year-old will now be able to heal up further over the weekend before the Suns host the Mavericks on Monday to begin their second-round series.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Scores 24 in series-clinching win

Brunson recorded 24 points (9-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Thursday's 98-96 win over the Jazz. Brunson tied with Luka Doncic for team-high scoring honors in the victory, and he ended up scoring at least 23 points in each of the six games during the series. The shooting guard came up big when Doncic sat out with an injury early in the series and continued to play well upon the star point guard's return. Brunson finished the first-round battle with per-game averages of 27.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic: Plays well but can't hit big shot

Bogdanovic had 19 points (7-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal over 36 minutes during Thursday's 98-96 loss to the Mavericks. Bogdanovic enjoyed a strong game for Utah, finishing second on the team in scoring and knocking down three of six tries from three-point range. However, he wasn't able to convert his biggest shot attempt of the series, missing on a potential game-winning three-pointer with under two seconds remaining. Bogdanovic began the series by averaging 25.0 points over the first three games, but he averaged just 11.0 points over the final three contests of the six-game set.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

76ers' Tobias Harris: Another double-double Thursday

Harris provided 19 points (7-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one steal over 38 minutes during Thursday's 132-97 victory over the Raptors. After failing to produce double-digit rebounds in Game 5, Harris went right back to attacking the glass in the 76ers' series-clinching win. The veteran forward averaged 17.8 points, 9.5 boards, 2.8 assists, 2.2 threes and 1.2 blocks in the first round with four double-doubles in six games, giving him significant momentum heading into a second-round series against the Heat beginning Monday in Miami.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Raptors' Gary Trent: Drops 19 in season-ending loss

Trent notched 19 points (7-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and two assists in 40 minutes during Thursday's 132-97 loss to the 76ers. The fourth-year guard bounced back from an illness that limited him in the first two games of the season, averaging 16.8 points, 2.4 boards, 2.2 threes, 2.1 assists and 1.7 steals over the final four contests against Philadelphia. Trent has become an effective backcourt complement to the Raptors' parade of long, athletic forwards, and next season he'll look to top the career-high 18.3 points and 3.0 three-pointers he recorded in 2021-22.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Pelicans' Herbert Jones: Strong defensive effort Thursday

Jones amassed 16 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, four assists and four steals in 40 minutes during Thursday's 115-109 loss to the Suns. The points, assists and steals were all new playoff highs for the rookie, but Jones' performance wasn't enough to force a Game 7. He averaged 10.7 points, 3.3 boards, 1.8 assists and 1.8 steals over six games against Phoenix, and while he should remain in a complementary role behind CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram next season, the Pelicans will be looking for Jones to take a step forward.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

Raptors' Chris Boucher: Big double-double in Game 6

Boucher amassed 25 points (7-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 9-10 FT), 10 rebounds and one block over 32 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 132-97 loss to Philadelphia. He led the Raptors in scoring, but the team's defense let them down as they bowed out of the postseason. The double-double was Boucher's only one in six playoff games this year, and he averaged 11.2 points, 5.8 boards, 1.2 blocks and 1.0 threes in 21.7 minutes against Philadelphia, albeit while shooting an impressive 61.9 percent from the floor. Boucher is an unrestricted free agent in the offseason, but given how well he fits into the Toronto frontcourt, it seems unlikely he'll head elsewhere unless the 29-year-old gets an overwhelming offer from another club.
NBA
CBS Sports

76ers' Tyrese Maxey: Strikes for 25 in Game 6

Maxey totaled 25 points (8-16 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and eight assists in 44 minutes during Thursday's 132-97 victory over the Raptors. It was his best scoring performance since Maxey erupted for 38 in Game 1, as he bookended the 76ers' first-round victory. The second-year guard averaged 21.3 points, 4.8 assists, 4.7 boards and 2.5 threes in six games against the Raptors, and he's emerged as a key complement to superstars Joel Embiid and James Harden as Philly gets ready to head to Miami for the start of the second round.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

76ers' James Harden: Double-double in Game 6 win

Harden recorded 22 points (7-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds and 15 assists in 42 minutes during Thursday's 132-97 win over the Raptors. The 15 dimes were a series high for Harden and the third time in six games against the Raptors he dished double-digit assists. The 32-year-old finished the first round averaging 19.0 points, 10.2 assists, 5.0 boards, 2.2 threes, 1.2 blocks and 1.0 steals, and Harden will look to stay productive in the second round against the Heat, beginning Monday in Miami.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Rangers' Ryan Lindgren: Playing after rest day

Lindgren (rest) is poised to suit up versus Washington on Friday after sitting out Tuesday's matchup with Montreal, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports. Considering Lindgren is mired in a 44-game goal drought and is pointless in his previous seven outings, few fantasy players figure to be impacted by his return to action. Without a role on the power play, the 24-year-old defenseman is unlikely to offer more than mid-range value even in formats that value defensive stats.
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS Sports

Suns' Chris Paul: Record-setting effort in Game 6

Paul contributed 33 points (14-14 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and one steal over 36 minutes during Thursday's 115-109 victory over the Pelicans. The 14 made field goals without a miss was the most in NBA playoff history, as Paul etched his name into the record books while leading the Suns into the second round. Thursday's performance was also the first time in the series he failed to reach double digits in dimes, as Paul averaged 22.3 points, 11.3 assists, 4.3 boards, 1.8 steals and 1.3 threes in six games against New Orleans. Next up for the veteran point guard and his teammates is a clash with Dallas beginning Monday in Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

76ers' Joel Embiid: Leads Sixers to second round

Embiid recorded 33 points (12-18 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 9-10 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, three blocks and two steals in 36 minutes during Thursday's 132-97 win over Toronto. After seeing his scoring drop the last two games while he adjusted to playing through a thumb issue, Embiid bounced back and topped 30 points for the third time in the series while recording his fifth double-double in six games against Toronto. The center is 0-for-9 from three-point range over the last three games, and he may not be a factor from beyond the arc for the rest of 76ers playoff run, but otherwise Embiid seems capable of his usual production despite the brace on his thumb. Philly will now head to Miami for Game 1 of their second-round series Monday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Riding seven-game point streak

Tkachuk notched an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Wild. Tkachuk set up Johnny Gaudreau for the opening tally at 2:59 of the second period. During his seven-game point streak, Tkachuk has four goals and seven assists. The power winger is up to 103 points, 251 shots on net, 93 hits and a plus-58 rating through 81 contests this season. He'll have one more chance to add to those totals Friday in Winnipeg.
NHL
CBS Sports

Canucks' Alex Chiasson: Tallies equalizer Thursday

Chiasson scored a goal and added two PIM in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Kings. Chiasson tied the game at 2-2 with a goal at 14:31 of the third period. This was his first point in four games since he returned from an illness. The 31-year-old winger struggled for much of the season before moving into a top-six role in April. He's at 13 tallies, 22 points, 92 shots on net, 67 hits and a plus-4 rating through 66 contests.
NHL

