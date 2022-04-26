ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nationals' Josh Bell: Re-enters lineup

Bell (hamstring) will start at first base and bat cleanup in Tuesday's game against the Marlins. Bell was held out of...

The Spun

Infamous Yankees Letter Has Leaked: MLB World Reacts

On Tuesday, SNY insider Andy Martino released a detailed summary of MLB commissioner Rob Manfred’s infamous letter to the New York Yankees. The Yankees filed a motion for the court to reverse its ruling to have Manfred’s letter to Brian Cashman unsealed. Last week, the Second Circuit Appeals Court rejected the Yankees’ appeal.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Reds' Jake Fraley sitting Wednesday

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Jake Fraley is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against left-hander MacKenzie Gore and the San Diego Padres. Fraley returned from a knee injury on Tuesday, but he is sitting versus the Padres' southpaw. Brandon Drury is replacing Fraley at designated hitter and batting second.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

White Sox's Johnny Cueto: Looks sharp

Cueto allowed one hit and no walks while striking out six across four innings Thursday with Triple-A Charlotte. He did not factor into the decision. Cueto made his second appearance with Charlotte, and he looked much sharper than in his first outing with the club. Despite the strong performance, Cueto still threw only 45 pitches, so he is far from fully stretched out. Currently on a minor-league deal, Cueto could make an impact with the White Sox at some point this season, but he'll likely need to build his arm strength with a few more appearances in the minors prior to doing so.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Lions Announce Decision On Former Iowa Star T.J. Hockenson

On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions announced their decision to exercise the fifth-year option for tight end T.J. Hockenson. This move locks him in with a fully-guaranteed $9.39 million salary for the 2023 season. The Lions confirmed their decision after multiple reports on Tuesday evening. The Lions selected Hockenson with the...
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Look: Jalen Hurts’ Reaction To Trade Is Going Viral

The Philadelphia Eagles bolstered their receiving corps on Thursday night, acquiring star wideout A.J. Brown in a trade with the Tennessee Titans. Brown, who was set to enter the 2022 season on an expiring contract, has already agreed to a four-year, $100 million extension that includes $57 million guaranteed. Since...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Diego Castillo not in Pirates' Tuesday lineup

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Diego Castillo is sitting Tuesday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Castillo is being replaced in right field by Jack Suwinski versus Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff. In 41 plate appearances this season, Castillo has a .244 batting average with a .585 OPS, 1 home run,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Orioles vs. Yankees Prediction and Odds for Wednesday, April 27 (Yankees Win Low-Scoring Contest)

After a 12-8 New York win in the first game of the series, the 11-6 Yankees hope for a fifth straight win as they host the 6-11 Baltimore Orioles today at 7:05 PM EST. Jordan Montgomery will take the mound for the streaking Yankees and brings a 2.51 ERA over 14.1 innings into this contest. He's traditionally had a lot of success against Baltimore and held them to three hits and no runs in five innings already this season.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Royals' Kyle Isbel: Hits two-run single in extra frame

Isbel went 2-for-4 with a walk and two RBI during Thursday's 5-2 win over the White Sox. The rookie made an instant impact after being called up from Triple-A Omaha, helping to seal the win in extra innings. He rejoins the majors due in large part to Adalberto Mondesi's (knee) trip to the injured list, but he's displayed an explosive bat in the minors and could provide much-needed depth to an outfield dominated by right-handed hitters. Mondesi's injury appears to be a season-ender, so Isbel will probably remain on the roster and see time against opposing righties.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Reinstated from paternity list

Hicks (personal) was reinstated from the paternity list Friday. Hicks was away from the team for three games following the birth of his child, but he'll be available for Friday's series opener in Kansas City. The 32-year-old is hitting .273 with a homer, six runs, four RBI and two stolen bases this year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Rockies' Garrett Hampson: Taking batting practice

Hampson (hand) has started to take batting practice and is expected to begin a rehab assignment soon, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. Hampson began work in the batting cage Tuesday and planned to take batting practice on the field the following day. He reportedly needed to repeat that type of work a few more times before going on a rehab assignment. That said, reports suggest that Hampson is making progress, but his return is not imminent.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock: Records loss in pitching duel

Whitlock (1-1) recorded the loss, allowing four hits, a run and two walks while striking out two over three innings in Thursday's 1-0 loss to the Blue Jays. The loss can't be blamed on Whitlock, as the game's only run was unearned thanks to an error by Christian Arroyo that allowed Lourdes Gurriel to advance. His subsequent walk to Raimel Tapia moved Gurriel into scoring position. and Kirk's two-out single brought in the run. The Red Sox's bats are ice-cold currently, so although the team's bullpen aptly kept the Blue Jays in check while utilizing five pitchers after Whitlock, run support has been hard to come by recently. Whitlock earned the spot start due to Tanner Houck's (personal) vaccination status, which prohibits him from playing in Canada.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Romy Gonzalez: Strikeouts piling up

Gonzalez has struck out at a 38.9 percent clip and has a .311 wOBA across 54 plate appearances with Triple-A Charlotte. Swing and miss has been a part of Gonzalez's profile consistently as he has risen through the minors, though his struggles to make contact have been at an extreme to begin the 2022 season. He's struck out multiple times in seven of his 13 starts, and he also has only three extra-base hits. It's too small of a sample to draw conclusions about Gonzalez's chances to make an impact at the big-league level this season, but the 25-year-old has not had an ideal start to the campaign.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Rangers' Kole Calhoun: Moves to leadoff

Calhoun batted leadoff and went 0-for-4 in Thursday's 3-2 loss to Houston. Calhoun slotted in the leadoff spot for the second consecutive game, both coming against right-handers. That had been Brad Miller's job, but a 4-for-31 stretch has him at the lower end of the order. Calhoun, who has gone 2-for-9 atop the order, is hitting .184/.204/.420 through 51 plate appearances. Against lefties, Marcus Semien leads off while the lefty-hitting Calhoun is typically on the bench.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

White Sox's Aaron Bummer: Records loss in extra innings

Bummer (0-1) recorded the loss, allowing a hit, three runs and two walks with two strikeouts over 1.2 innings in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Royals. Although Liam Hendricks (back) is the team's incumbent closer, Bummer is next in line, although his four holds indicate his utility as a set-up man. If Hendricks' back injury lingers, Bummer should continue to show up in save situations, although his overall fantasy value in Chicago's bullpen is somewhat limited.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Royals' Scott Barlow: Records second win

Barlow (2-0) earned the win Thursday pitching a scoreless inning during which he allowed one walk and recorded one strikeout against the White Sox. Barlow snagged the win after the Royals' offensive explosion in extra innings. The lack of offense up to that point neutralized what was otherwise a standout performance from Brad Keller, who allowed only three hits in seven innings. Barlow is still the Royals' first choice for saves despite a challenge from Josh Staumont, who has recorded two saves this season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Kings' Adrian Kempe: Scores in regular-season finale

Kempe scored a goal on seven shots and added two hits in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canucks. Kempe led Kings forwards with 20:41 of ice time and his seven shots were also a team-high total. He closes a career year with 35 tallies, 54 points, 247 shots on net, 111 hits and a minus-2 rating through 78 contests. He'll be a solid mid-range goal-scoring option for fantasy managers in playoff pools.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Royals' Andrew Benintendi: Extends hitting streak to 10 games

Benintendi went 2-for-3 with two RBI, a double and walk in Thursday's 5-2 win over the White Sox. Along with his RBI double, Benintendi's sacrifice fly scored Cam Gallagher in the sixth inning to give the Royals a 2-0 lead. The left-fielder provided the bulk of Kansas City's offense in the victory and has now recorded a hit in 10 straight games. He's currently slashing .393/.433/.492 over 118 plate appearances.
KANSAS CITY, MO

