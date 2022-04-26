David Friend Shares his Perspective on the Mounting Dangers for Journalists

Elon Musk’s $44 billion acquisition of Twitter earlier this week comes amid his much-anticipated push for freer speech on the social media platform. Musk, the richest man on the planet and better known as the founder and CEO of Tesla electric cars, has been an outspoken champion of free speech. Conservatives are hailing Musk’s recent acquisition as a victory for Donald Trump and others who have tweeted their own truth, and various versions of it, on Twitter and other social media. Among his tweets, Musk has long questioned any limitations to free speech on social media platforms and has also criticized Twitter’s banning of Trump. The former president was banned after the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, due to violence that Trump had incited and condoned on his Twitter account, which some 80 million people followed. This week, Trump has said that he wouldn’t return to Twitter if Musk were to reverse the ban.

