David Friend Shares his Perspective on the Mounting Dangers for Journalists

charlottenews.net
 2 days ago

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2022 / Since February 24th, at least seven journalists have been killed while covering the war in Ukraine. According to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), this brings the total of journalists killed up to 1,440 since 1992. Reporting from war zones is...

www.charlottenews.net

Daily Fort Worth

“Are you born in the United States?” Allegedly drunk, psychology professor at the ‘most liberal college in America’ was caught on video disturbing local business employees saying racial and offending comments

Described by The Atlantic as the ‘most liberal college in America’ few years ago and by P. Review as “one of the most distinctive colleges in the nation,” the Reed College recently gathered a lot of attention nationwide after a Reed College professor was seen in a viral video making offensive and racist comments at a local business drive-thru while in his vehicle and allegedly drunk. Few days after the video was posted on TikTok, the college made their first public announcement informing everyone they are aware of the incident supporting the victims in the video.
TheConversationAU

'Don't read the comments': misinformed and malicious comments stifle Indigenous voices

Content warning: This article contains mentions of racial discrimination against First Nations people. Comments pages on social media too often constitute an echo-chamber for racist rhetoric being peddled by a combination of the misinformed and the malicious. It seems Australians have, in recent times, recognised racism as a serious problem in this country. Nowhere is the discussion about racism in this country more visible than on social media. Mainstream media outlets have embraced social media as an avenue to publish regular articles about Indigenous peoples and racism. These posts regularly elicit comments that are misinformed, malicious, and aimed at delegitimising Indigenous...
NewsBreak
Public Safety
McDonough County Voice

Free speech must be accountable

Elon Musk’s $44 billion acquisition of Twitter earlier this week comes amid his much-anticipated push for freer speech on the social media platform. Musk, the richest man on the planet and better known as the founder and CEO of Tesla electric cars, has been an outspoken champion of free speech. Conservatives are hailing Musk’s recent acquisition as a victory for Donald Trump and others who have tweeted their own truth, and various versions of it, on Twitter and other social media. Among his tweets, Musk has long questioned any limitations to free speech on social media platforms and has also criticized Twitter’s banning of Trump. The former president was banned after the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, due to violence that Trump had incited and condoned on his Twitter account, which some 80 million people followed. This week, Trump has said that he wouldn’t return to Twitter if Musk were to reverse the ban.
NBC News

Welcome to the cultural authoritarianism era

Lawmakers in Missouri this week debated the possibility that adults up to age 25 could be covered by a set of bills designed to limit the access of minors to gender-affirming health care. In Idaho, legislation was proposed that would have restrained trans health care only for minors — but made it a crime for their parents to take them out of state to obtain it. (The bill was ultimately blocked in the Idaho Senate.) In Texas, it’s the parents of transgender children who fear facing legal penalties, as the state government has sought to charge them with child abuse.
Iowa Capital Dispatch

The Butchers of Bucha will never face justice. That’s the lesson of history | Opinion

By Karl Qualls Don’t be fooled by the righteous indignation of politicians decrying the slaughter of civilians in Ukraine. They pledge greater sanctions and diplomatic aid, and they even promise war crimes trials. But there will be no justice. Evidence is being collected and a series of trials will likely take place, but what we […] The post The Butchers of Bucha will never face justice. That’s the lesson of history | Opinion appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
The New York Times

Joe Kahn Is Named Next Executive Editor of The New York Times

Joseph F. Kahn, a Pulitzer Prize-winning China correspondent who rose to lead the international desk of The New York Times, and then as managing editor helped steer the newspaper into the digital era, has been selected to be The Times’ next executive editor, the top newsroom job. (Celeste Sloman/The New York Times)

