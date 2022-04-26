Andrea May Otto

Mildred Mae Allen, age 91 of Nebraska City died April 27, 2022 at The Ambassador Care Center in Nebraska City. Mildred was born April 16, 1931 in Cass County, the daughter of John and Grace (Montgomery) Everett. She married Clifford Allen June 11, 1950 in Nebraska City and lived in the Union and Nebraska City area her entire life. Clifford died January 30, 2012. Mildred was a homemaker and worked with her husband at the Coca-Cola Distributorship for many years before she retired. Mildred was a member of the Nebraska City Eagles Auxiliary and a former member of Community of Christ Church. She was a longtime Girl Scout Leader, Red Cross volunteer and member of the PTA. Mildred loved bowling and attending her grandchildren’s activities.

NEBRASKA CITY, NE ・ 3 HOURS AGO