Panthers pick up 5th-year option on DE Brian Burns

The great UNC basketball offseason continued on Wednesday as it received a commitment from a prized class of 2023 prospect, GG Jackson. The 6-foot-9 forward committed to UNC over Duke, South Carolina, Auburn, Georgetown and professional options. Jackson is ranked as the No. 1 player in the Rivals150 class of 2023 rankings and the No. 8 prospect in the 247Sports rankings. Jackson broke down his decision with 247Sports. I chose them because they showed how I was the No. 1 priority in the class of 2023 and because coach [Hubert] Davis is an African American coach who knows what he is doing… I knew...

