Panthers pick up 5th-year option on DE Brian Burns

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Carolina Panthers will exercise their fifth-year option on Pro Bowl edge rusher Brian Burns for 2023. Burns, 24, will make $16 million guaranteed in 2023. "We will pick up the fifth-year option and we have hopes...

The Spun

Panthers Owner Sends Clear Message About Matt Rhule

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper is still a believer in head coach Matt Rhule–publicly at least. The last two seasons haven’t been the greatest, but that’s not stopping Tepper from saying Rhule can get this turned around. “I believe in Matt (Rhule) and he has my full...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC basketball lands commitment from prized 2023 recruit GG Jackson

The great UNC basketball offseason continued on Wednesday as it received a commitment from a prized class of 2023 prospect, GG Jackson. The 6-foot-9 forward committed to UNC over Duke, South Carolina, Auburn, Georgetown and professional options. Jackson is ranked as the No. 1 player in the Rivals150 class of 2023 rankings and the No. 8 prospect in the 247Sports rankings. Jackson broke down his decision with 247Sports. I chose them because they showed how I was the No. 1 priority in the class of 2023 and because coach [Hubert] Davis is an African American coach who knows what he is doing… I knew...
