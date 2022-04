RENO, Nev., April 27, 2022 /CNW/ - i-80 GOLD CORP. (TSX: IAU) (OTCQX: IAUCF) ("i-80", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will hold an "Investor Day" presentation immediately following its Annual General Meeting (AGM) being held at the Toronto Board of Trade on May 10, 2022. The AGM is to begin at 4:00pm EDT in person followed by the with the Investor Day presentation commencing at 4:30pm EDT which will also be available via webcast and conference call (details below). Investors are invited to attend the event where they can meet and discuss details with members of i-80's Board of Directors and Management Team.

